Index Detail: Straits Times Index

INDEX
Price
3,349.80
Today's Change
+9.07 (0.27%)
Open
3,348.66
Prev Close
3,340.73
Day's High 3,360.95
52-wk High 3,360.95
Day's Low 3,340.76
52-wk Low 2,760.97
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 10:09am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust 2.74 -- -- --
CapitaCommercial Trust 1.67 -- -- --
Capitaland Ltd 3.71 -- -- --
CapitaMall Trust 2.06 -- -- --
City Developments Ltd 12.65 -- -- --
Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd 2.05 -- -- --
DBS Group Holdings Ltd 21.95 -- -- --
Genting Singapore PLC 1.20 -- -- --
Global Logistic Properties Ltd 3.30 -- -- --
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd 0.38 -- -- --
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd 7.60 -- -- --
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust 0.46 -- -- --
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd 40.34 -- -- --
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd 66.31 -- -- --
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd 43.50 -- -- --
Keppel Corporation Ltd 7.41 -- -- --
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd 11.51 -- -- --
Sats Ltd 4.68 -- -- --
Sembcorp Industries Ltd 3.24 -- -- --
Singapore Airlines Ltd 10.26 -- -- --
Singapore Exchange Ltd 7.62 -- -- --
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd 2.75 -- -- --
Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd 3.38 -- -- --
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd 3.74 -- -- --
StarHub Ltd 2.68 -- -- --
Thai Beverage PCL 0.98 -- -- --
United Overseas Bank Ltd 24.38 -- -- --
UOL Group Ltd 8.87 -- -- --
Wilmar International Ltd 3.33 -- -- --
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd 1.52 -- -- --
Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3204 +0.06%
GBP/EUR 1.1231 +0.01%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

