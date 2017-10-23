Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index

INDEX
Price
296.85
Today's Change
-0.06 (-0.02%)
Open
297.21
Prev Close
296.91
Day's High 297.70
52-wk High 300.10
Day's Low 296.78
52-wk Low 271.81
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 11:16pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
5n Plus Inc 3.01 -0.14 -4.44 334,769
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund 36.08 -0.06 -0.17 9,401
Absolute Software Corp 8.55 -0.04 -0.47 75,129
Acadian Timber Corp 19.65 +0.24 +1.24 3,430
Advantage Oil and Gas Ltd 6.91 -0.01 -0.14 365,222
Aecon Group Inc 16.26 -0.08 -0.49 551,008
AFRICA OIL COR 1.54 +0.03 +1.99 201,700
Ag Growth International Inc 50.72 -0.60 -1.17 26,808
AGF Management Ltd 8.08 -0.06 -0.74 137,265
AGLN CMRCL RL 11.99 -0.01 -0.08 7,410
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd 56.81 +0.82 +1.46 436,715
Agrium Inc 136.30 +0.51 +0.38 145,947
Aimia Inc 2.58 +0.06 +2.38 521,479
AIR CANADA 26.34 +0.14 +0.53 1,363,320
Airboss of America Corp 11.63 -0.02 -0.17 20,290
Alacer Gold Corp 2.29 +0.07 +3.15 410,115
Alamos Gold Inc 8.79 -0.20 -2.22 471,449
Alaris Royalty Corp 20.98 -0.12 -0.57 51,184
ALDA Pharmaceuticals Corp 6.35 +0.08 +1.28 1,923,390
Alert B&C Corp 2.47 -- -- --
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp 13.92 -0.08 -0.57 462,789
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc 59.93 +0.87 +1.47 734,672
Alliance Grain Traders Inc 20.32 -0.40 -1.93 79,528
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 41.08 +0.18 +0.44 106,186
Altagas Ltd 29.35 +0.03 +0.10 756,773
Alterra Power Corp 5.09 +0.06 +1.19 23,944
Altius Minerals Corp 12.54 +0.11 +0.88 44,887
Altus Group Ltd 34.50 +0.12 +0.35 112,429
AMAYA GAMING G 22.11 -0.12 -0.54 375,414
Andrew Peller Ltd 12.31 -0.01 -0.08 12,003
