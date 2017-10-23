Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index
INDEX
Price
203.02
Today's Change
+0.14 (0.07%)
Open
203.11
Prev Close
202.88
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.49
|-1.00
|-0.44%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|--
|--%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.49%
|Basic Materials
|+0.37%
|Industrials
|-0.04%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.23%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.06%
|Financials
|-0.20%
|Healthcare
|-0.22%
|Technology
|-0.21%
|Telecoms
|-0.25%
|Utilities
|+0.21%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise
* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)
|Symbol
|Last
|Net Change
|ICE Brent Crude
|$57.37
|$0.00
|COMEX 100oz Gold
|$1,277.70
|$0.00
|Currency
|United States Dollar (USD)
|inGBP =0.7572
|Euro
|inGBP =0.8900
|¥en
|inGBP =0.0067