Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index

INDEX
Price
203.02
Today's Change
+0.14 (0.07%)
Open
203.11
Prev Close
202.88
Day's High 203.85
52-wk High 204.85
Day's Low 202.64
52-wk Low 162.12
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 6:08pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aareal Bank AG 35.21 -0.44 -1.23 221,261
adesso AG 50.83 -1.03 -1.99 3,439
adidas AG 187.00 -0.25 -0.13 631,654
Adler Real Estate AG 13.14 -0.04 -0.30 46,204
ADO PROPERTIES 41.00 -1.26 -2.98 46,490
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.55 -0.09 -1.65 473,397
Aixtron SE 10.99 +0.36 +3.39 1,864,731
Allianz SE 196.20 -0.80 -0.41 834,627
alstria office Reit AG 12.20 -0.06 -0.49 170,302
Amadeus Fire AG 79.14 +1.64 +2.12 8,368
Aurelius AG 51.00 -1.99 -3.76 339,221
Aurubis AG 68.84 +0.07 +0.10 146,350
Axel Springer AG 57.58 -0.52 -0.90 126,945
BASF SE 91.00 +0.55 +0.61 1,532,566
Basler AG 172.50 -2.30 -1.32 4,261
Bauer AG 26.12 -0.78 -2.90 26,840
Bayer AG 117.25 -0.70 -0.59 1,482,384
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 86.01 -0.29 -0.34 1,275,308
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG 74.08 -0.36 -0.48 52,614
Baywa AG 32.46 +0.05 +0.14 27,857
Bechtle AG 69.04 +0.06 +0.09 106,034
Beiersdorf AG 92.00 -0.02 -0.02 290,869
Bertrandt AG 82.50 -0.54 -0.65 8,118
bet at home com AG 120.50 -0.95 -0.78 11,511
Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires AG 52.96 -0.42 -0.79 9,213
Bilfinger SE 34.17 -0.43 -1.24 141,418
Biotest AG 22.60 -0.14 -0.62 1,867
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KgaA 7.33 -0.15 -1.97 299,232
Brenntag AG 48.04 -0.02 -0.04 146,141
CANCOM AG 65.06 +0.35 +0.54 41,016
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
GBP/USD 1.3202 +0.05%
GBP/EUR 1.1232 +0.02%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

