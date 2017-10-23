Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe

INDEX
Price
315.70
Today's Change
-3.60 (-1.13%)
Open
318.25
Prev Close
319.30
Day's High 318.25
52-wk High 340.15
Day's Low 315.70
52-wk Low 216.97
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 7:28pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS 8.14 -0.09 -1.09 1,322,590
Agora SA 16.03 +0.04 +0.25 7,859
Akbank TAS 9.52 -0.27 -2.76 13,162,816
Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 11.32 -0.19 -1.65 599,208
AKIS G 3.09 -0.02 -0.64 455,342
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayi AS 13.00 -0.03 -0.23 491,268
AKSA E 3.41 +0.02 +0.59 2,635,198
Alarko Holding AS 7.44 -0.01 -0.13 2,890,519
Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS 1.29 -0.03 -2.27 3,812,568
ALIOR 70.18 +0.11 +0.16 125,282
Alkim Alkali Kimya AS 24.32 -0.08 -0.33 54,326
ALTUSTFI 14.79 -0.39 -2.57 6,019
ALUMETAL 50.25 -0.88 -1.72 964
Amica Wronki SA 153.60 +0.60 +0.39 3,009
Amrest Holding SE 340.00 -10.50 -3.00 3,368
Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS 2.28 +0.01 +0.44 2,784,478
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS 21.36 -0.14 -0.65 123,234
Apator SA 29.00 -0.46 -1.56 18,809
Arcelik AS 21.80 -1.56 -6.68 8,705,207
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 30.94 +1.18 +3.97 11,634,772
Asseco Business Solutions SA 26.50 +0.28 +1.07 140
Asseco Poland SA 46.50 +1.16 +2.56 72,425
Astarta Holding NV 51.05 -0.51 -0.99 32,761
Aygaz AS 15.74 -0.07 -0.44 289,217
Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA 70.00 -0.76 -1.07 11,239
Bank Millennium SA 7.55 -0.10 -1.31 656,352
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA 125.20 +0.20 +0.16 2,388,755
Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS 25.00 +1.06 +4.43 1,426,672
Benefit Systems SA 999.85 -20.15 -1.98 1,456
Besiktas Futbol Yatirimlari Sanayi ve Ticaret AS 4.53 +0.04 +0.89 4,312,731
