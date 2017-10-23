Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire)

INDEX
Price
184.41
Today's Change
-0.69 (-0.37%)
Open
184.87
Prev Close
185.10
Day's High 185.07
52-wk High 186.92
Day's Low 184.39
52-wk Low 138.59
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 8:12pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
A2A SpA 1.44 -0.01 -0.97 5,394,603
Aalberts Industries NV 41.38 -- -- --
Aareal Bank AG 35.21 -0.44 -1.23 221,261
Aarhuskarlshamn AB 641.50 -2.50 -0.39 27,299
AB Fagerhult 109.00 +1.25 +1.16 13,373
AB Science SA 9.03 -- -- --
ABB LTD N 24.92 -0.07 -0.28 4,917,735
ABC AR 6.29 -- -- --
ABENGOA B 0.01 -0.00 -8.33 14,776,320
Abertis Infraestructuras SA 18.97 -0.09 -0.47 3,323,260
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA 5.72 +0.00 +0.00 120,013
ABLYNX 16.25 -- -- --
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.34 -- -- --
ACADEMEDIA 64.50 +0.50 +0.78 104,467
Acando AB 29.80 +0.40 +1.36 98,008
ACCELL 25.82 -- -- --
Acciona SA 67.14 -0.50 -0.74 124,041
Accor SA 41.53 -- -- --
Acea SpA 13.98 -0.11 -0.78 75,185
Acerinox SA 12.44 +0.04 +0.28 500,478
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.80 -- -- --
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA 32.85 -0.45 -1.35 484,983
Addtech AB 173.00 -1.00 -0.57 19,158
ADECCO N 77.65 +0.70 +0.91 616,598
adesso AG 50.83 -1.03 -1.99 3,439
adidas AG 187.00 -0.25 -0.13 631,654
Adler Real Estate AG 13.14 -0.04 -0.30 46,204
ADO PROPERTIES 41.00 -1.26 -2.98 46,490
ADVA AG Optical Networking 5.55 -0.09 -1.65 473,397
Aedifica SA 81.90 -- -- --
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3216 +0.15%
GBP/EUR 1.1236 +0.05%
EUR/USD 1.1760 +0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.93 +0.03 +0.06%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
» All Commodities

Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.38 $0.01
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: