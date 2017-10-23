Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity France Index

INDEX
Price
179.44
Today's Change
+0.28 (0.16%)
Open
179.24
Prev Close
179.16
Day's High 180.08
52-wk High 180.12
Day's Low 178.98
52-wk Low 142.31
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 7:26pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
AB Science SA 9.03 -0.03 -0.33 72,435
ABC AR 6.29 +0.05 +0.80 51,592
Accor SA 41.53 -0.05 -0.13 813,268
Aeroports de Paris SA 140.00 +0.15 +0.11 44,534
AFFINE R.E. 16.53 +0.01 +0.06 10,666
Air France KLM SA 13.21 +0.23 +1.77 3,253,870
Air Liquide SA 105.55 +0.60 +0.57 929,591
AIRBUS GROUP 81.29 +0.57 +0.71 944,252
AKKA TECHNOLOG. 50.19 -0.81 -1.59 22,506
ALBIOM 19.78 -0.06 -0.30 27,923
ALPES 27.44 -0.21 -0.76 7,629
Alstom SA 35.15 -0.05 -0.14 561,469
ALTAMI 15.65 -0.11 -0.70 24,496
Altarea SCA 193.55 -1.35 -0.69 6,673
Alten SA 75.13 +0.55 +0.74 19,310
Altran Technologies SA 16.00 -0.03 -0.16 164,002
AMUNDI AIW 70.60 -0.20 -0.28 130,013
ANF Immobilier SA 22.10 -0.08 -0.36 4,583
Arkema SA 106.15 +0.10 +0.09 308,761
AROUNDTOWN 5.84 +0.06 +1.04 435,378
Assystem SA 33.68 -0.02 -0.06 15,929
ATEME 18.11 +0.16 +0.89 18,393
Atos SA 132.75 +1.85 +1.41 237,144
AUBAY 35.00 +0.06 +0.17 11,696
AVANQUEST SOFTW. 0.49 +0.02 +4.45 8,065,807
AVIATION LATECOE 5.58 +0.02 +0.36 207,756
Axa SA 25.29 -0.19 -0.73 4,061,082
AXWAY 23.20 -0.40 -1.69 8,763
Beneteau SA 15.06 +0.22 +1.52 39,463
BIGBEN INTERACTI 11.99 +0.42 +3.63 62,505
