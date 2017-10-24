Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index

INDEX
Price
314.71
Today's Change
+0.13 (0.04%)
Open
313.85
Prev Close
314.58
Day's High 315.17
52-wk High 318.33
Day's Low 313.58
52-wk Low 235.40
Data as of Tue Oct 24, 2017 | 5:00am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
21 Holdings Ltd 2.51 +0.00 +0.00 3,721,200
361 Degrees International Ltd 3.06 -0.01 -0.33 2,933,000
3SBIO 14.04 +0.06 +0.43 1,505,500
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 138.70 -1.90 -1.35 1,205,644
Addchance Holdings Ltd 0.40 -0.01 -3.66 3,236,000
Agile Property Holdings Ltd 12.38 +0.56 +4.74 10,613,414
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd 3.63 +0.01 +0.28 51,681,240
Agritrade Resources Ltd 2.07 +0.01 +0.49 2,045,000
AGTech Holdings Ltd 1.35 -0.07 -4.93 1,760,000
AIA Group Ltd 58.75 -0.45 -0.76 11,933,763
Air China Ltd 6.57 +0.00 +0.00 1,276,245
Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd 3.51 +0.16 +4.78 655,000
Allied Cement Holdings Ltd 0.63 +0.00 +0.00 1,770,000
Allied Properties (HK) Ltd 1.67 +0.00 +0.00 104,000
Alltronics Holdings Ltd 2.74 -0.01 -0.36 538,000
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd 6.73 +0.00 +0.00 10,308,000
Angang Steel Co Ltd 7.03 -0.04 -0.57 1,563,000
Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 34.05 -0.50 -1.45 3,394,835
Anhui Expressway Co Ltd 6.04 -0.01 -0.17 192,000
ANTA Sports Products Ltd 33.45 -0.55 -1.62 2,872,800
Anton Oilfield Services Group 0.88 +0.00 +0.00 13,806,000
APT Satellite Holdings Ltd 3.77 +0.03 +0.80 14,500
Artel Solutions Group Holdings Ltd 1.32 -0.01 -0.75 915,000
Asia Orient Holdings Ltd 2.15 -0.03 -1.38 83,570
Asia Standard International Group Ltd 2.14 -0.02 -0.93 340,000
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd 114.90 -1.60 -1.37 383,200
ASR Holdings Ltd 2.22 +0.02 +0.91 540,000
Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd 5.10 -0.12 -2.30 1,355,000
AVIC International Holding (HK) Ltd 0.55 +0.01 +1.85 27,166,000
Avichina Industry & Technology Co Ltd 4.60 -0.01 -0.22 4,893,000
Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3221 +0.19%
GBP/EUR 1.1237 +0.06%
EUR/USD 1.1763 +0.14%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.99 +0.09 +0.17%
Corn 351.75 +0.50 +0.14%
Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.46 $0.09
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

