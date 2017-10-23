Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity India Index

INDEX
Price
1,243.05
Today's Change
+4.23 (0.34%)
Open
1,242.29
Prev Close
1,238.82
Day's High 1,246.28
52-wk High 1,249.18
Day's Low 1,236.23
52-wk Low 915.95
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 12:38pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
3M India Ltd 14,346.35 -33.55 -0.23 908
8K MILES 539.95 +40.50 +8.11 716,185
Aarti Drugs Ltd 536.00 +2.35 +0.44 11,440
Aarti Industries Ltd 895.10 -3.50 -0.39 31,069
Aban Offshore Ltd 182.95 -0.50 -0.27 437,581
ABB Ltd 1,333.85 -6.50 -0.48 64,910
Abbott India Ltd 4,149.75 -85.05 -2.01 818
ACC Ltd 1,781.00 +15.85 +0.90 318,547
Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd 1,437.45 -16.55 -1.14 1,584
Adani Enterprises Ltd 126.95 +1.35 +1.07 4,877,150
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 407.05 +5.65 +1.41 4,555,429
Adani Power Ltd 30.45 +1.40 +4.82 11,771,082
ADANI TRANSM 228.90 +2.25 +0.99 2,044,336
ADITYA BIRL 147.15 -1.75 -1.18 348,302
ADVANCED ENZY 261.70 -3.80 -1.43 97,272
Aegis Logistics Ltd 234.95 +11.80 +5.29 810,837
Agro Tech Foods Ltd 512.80 -2.70 -0.52 3,739
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd 287.15 +0.00 +0.00 13,566
AIA Engineering Ltd 1,405.05 -2.50 -0.18 24,941
Ajanta Pharma Ltd 1,172.20 -23.35 -1.95 126,254
ALEMBI 495.45 -5.75 -1.15 51,661
ALKEM LABORA 1,863.30 +33.05 +1.81 19,106
Allahabad Bank 65.70 +0.60 +0.92 1,475,140
Allcargo Logistics Ltd 169.75 +1.00 +0.59 173,790
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd 691.70 +9.70 +1.42 336,842
Ambuja Cements Ltd 281.80 +7.75 +2.83 3,075,417
Anant Raj Industries Ltd 55.25 +2.75 +5.24 2,049,996
Andhra Bank 54.65 +0.40 +0.74 2,370,393
Apar Industries Ltd 766.05 -13.05 -1.68 37,465
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd 1,859.25 -69.40 -3.60 20,586
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3204 +0.06%
GBP/EUR 1.1231 +0.01%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: