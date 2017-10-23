Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index

INDEX
Price
152.53
Today's Change
+1.24 (0.82%)
Open
152.01
Prev Close
151.29
Day's High 152.67
52-wk High 152.67
Day's Low 152.01
52-wk Low 113.41
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 8:39am BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
77 Bank Ltd 2,827.00 -- -- --
ABC-Mart Inc 5,710.00 -- -- --
ABIST 4,235.00 -- -- --
Access Co Ltd 926.00 -- -- --
Achilles Corp 2,273.00 -- -- --
Acom Co Ltd 469.00 -- -- --
Activia Properties Inc 445,500.00 -- -- --
Adeka Corp 1,981.00 -- -- --
Advan Co Ltd 1,045.00 -- -- --
Advance Residence Investment Corp 264,700.00 -- -- --
Advantest Corp 2,419.00 -- -- --
Adways Inc 481.00 -- -- --
Aeon Co Ltd 1,733.00 -- -- --
Aeon Credit Service Co Ltd 2,466.00 -- -- --
Aeon Delight Co Ltd 4,175.00 -- -- --
Aeon Fantasy Co Ltd 4,185.00 -- -- --
Aeon Mall Co Ltd 2,012.00 -- -- --
AEON R 116,300.00 -- -- --
AERIA 1,890.00 -- -- --
Ahresty Corp 1,009.00 -- -- --
Ai Holdings Corp 2,672.00 -- -- --
Aica Kogyo Co Ltd 3,735.00 -- -- --
Aichi Bank Ltd 6,970.00 -- -- --
Aichi Corp 811.00 -- -- --
Aichi Steel Corp 4,505.00 -- -- --
Aida Engineering Ltd 1,327.00 -- -- --
Aiful Corp 395.00 -- -- --
AIMING 750.00 -- -- --
Ain Pharmaciez Inc 7,400.00 -- -- --
Aiphone Co Ltd 1,868.00 -- -- --
  • Europe
  • U.S.
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 + 11.86 +0.09%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 14.43 +0.27%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
» All Indices

Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3204 +0.06%
GBP/EUR 1.1231 +0.01%
EUR/USD 1.1753 +0.05%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.92 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Markets News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains after GE tumbles, Treasury prices rise

* U.S. Treasury yields lower on the day (Updates with close of European markets, adds commentary)

» More Markets News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.37 $0.00
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

Topics also related to Technology: