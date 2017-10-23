Edition:
Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America

INDEX
Price
350.94
Today's Change
-5.51 (-1.55%)
Open
355.84
Prev Close
356.45
Day's High 356.34
52-wk High 367.99
Day's Low 349.98
52-wk Low 266.23
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 11:17pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Habitat SA 924.00 +9.00 +0.98 347,676
AES Gener SA 220.10 -2.21 -0.99 5,856,928
AES TIETE E 13.54 -0.41 -2.94 2,375,300
Aguas Andinas SA 408.78 -1.46 -0.36 1,068,072
Alfa SAB de CV 20.05 -0.06 -0.30 11,112,656
Aliansce Shopping Centers SA 17.96 -0.58 -3.13 636,500
ALLIAR 16.75 +0.00 +0.00 85,000
Alpargatas SA 17.94 +0.04 +0.22 465,800
Alpek SAB de CV 19.89 -0.02 -0.10 5,735,034
Alsea SAB de CV 57.01 -0.16 -0.28 5,935,606
Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC 13.45 +0.20 +1.51 2,069,256
ALUPAR 18.29 -0.11 -0.60 234,000
AMBEV ON 21.30 -0.23 -1.07 8,081,700
America Movil SAB de CV 17.91 -0.01 -0.06 29,031,964
ANIMA 23.01 -0.09 -0.39 110,500
Antarchile SA 11,014.00 +376.00 +3.53 64,499
Arca Continental SAB de CV 121.27 +0.04 +0.03 662,889
Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA 53.30 -0.15 -0.28 106,300
AUTOPI 114.35 +2.35 +2.10 84,039
Axtel SAB de CV 4.02 +0.02 +0.50 623,688
B2W Companhia Global Do Varejo 21.93 -0.58 -2.58 1,699,200
Banco ABC Brasil SA 18.09 +0.04 +0.22 448,600
Banco Bradesco SA 33.71 -0.41 -1.20 1,011,200
Banco Bradesco SA 35.60 -0.34 -0.95 7,413,900
Banco de Chile 95.90 -1.00 -1.03 26,204,417
Banco de Credito e Inversiones 42,400.00 +157.00 +0.37 25,848
Banco do Brasil SA 36.20 -1.31 -3.49 6,320,100
Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA 15.37 +0.21 +1.39 2,150,500
Banco Hipotecario SA 9.80 +0.70 +7.69 612,972
Banco Macro SA 235.00 +17.60 +8.10 182,977
Stock Search
