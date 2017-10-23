Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: Thomson Reuters Equity US Index

INDEX
Price
228.49
Today's Change
-1.00 (-0.44%)
Open
229.70
Prev Close
229.49
Day's High 229.71
52-wk High 229.71
Day's Low 228.47
52-wk Low 184.96
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 11:19pm BST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
**SEE<HGV>D-15 -- -- -- --
**SEE<PK>D-15 -- -- -- --
1st Source Corp 52.16 -0.04 -0.08 24,327
3D Systems Corp 11.69 -0.31 -2.58 351,371
3M Co 221.55 +0.23 +0.10 673,268
8POINT3 ENER ORD 15.57 +0.06 +0.39 14,730
8x8 Inc 12.55 +0.15 +1.21 175,459
A. O. Smith Corp 61.55 -0.04 -0.06 207,975
A. Schulman Inc 36.00 -0.25 -0.69 39,861
A10 NE 7.52 -0.02 -0.27 130,772
AAON Inc 34.65 +0.05 +0.14 32,161
AAR Corp 38.65 -0.11 -0.28 69,938
Aaron's Inc 42.09 -0.65 -1.52 150,840
Abaxis Inc 47.05 +0.01 +0.02 51,043
Abbott Laboratories 56.08 -0.24 -0.43 1,237,509
ABBVIE 94.51 -1.59 -1.65 1,384,111
ABENGOA YILD P 21.57 -0.19 -0.87 82,340
ABEONA THERA ORD 18.60 -0.40 -2.11 342,014
Abercrombie & Fitch Co 14.02 +0.26 +1.89 773,000
Abiomed Inc 176.00 +1.38 +0.79 106,056
ABM Industries Inc 42.39 -0.24 -0.56 53,343
Abraxas Petroleum Corp 1.91 -0.05 -2.55 101,181
ACACIA COMMNCTNS 44.55 -0.38 -0.85 82,327
ACADIA HEALTHCRE 44.69 +0.24 +0.54 362,364
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc 35.78 -0.54 -1.49 249,880
Acadia Realty Trust 29.49 +0.06 +0.20 90,150
ACCELERATE DIAGN 19.50 -0.35 -1.76 110,815
ACCELERON PHARMA 36.47 -0.10 -0.27 156,782
Accenture PLC 139.33 -0.16 -0.11 492,365
ACCO Brands Corp 12.65 -0.20 -1.56 75,848
FTSE 100 7,524.45 + 1.22 +0.02%
DAX 13,003.14 -- --%
CAC 40 5,386.81 + 0.00 +0.00%
TR Europe 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
Currencies

GBP/USD 1.3224 +0.21%
GBP/EUR 1.1238 +0.07%
EUR/USD 1.1766 +0.16%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.98 +0.08 +0.15%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
Markets News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
ICE Brent Crude $57.49 $0.12
COMEX 100oz Gold $1,277.70 $0.00

