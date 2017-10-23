Edition:
United Kingdom

Index Detail: AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000

INDEX
Price
2,366.66
Today's Change
-9.02 (-0.38%)
Open
2,376.90
Prev Close
2,375.68
Day's High 2,379.66
52-wk High 2,379.66
Day's Low 2,366.66
52-wk Low 1,858.79
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 10:59pm BST.
 

All American Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.DJI Dow Jones Industrial Average View 23 Oct 2017 23,273.96 -54.67 -0.23%
.IXIC Nasdaq Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 6,586.83 -42.23 -0.64%
.NYA NYSE Composite Index 23 Oct 2017 12,384.42 -46.10 -0.37%
.TRXFLDUSP Thomson Reuters Equity US Index 23 Oct 2017 228.49 -1.00 -0.44%
.TRXFLDCAP Thomson Reuters Equity Canada Index 23 Oct 2017 296.85 -0.06 -0.02%
.TRXFLDLAPU Thomson Reuters Equity Latin America 23 Oct 2017 350.94 -5.51 -1.55%
.NIN NYSE International 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 5,679.16 -24.17 -0.42%
.NTM NYSE TMT Index 23 Oct 2017 8,365.35 -40.62 -0.48%
.NUS NYSE US 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 10,000.49 -29.75 -0.30%
.NWL NYSE World Leaders Index 23 Oct 2017 8,256.36 -28.09 -0.34%
.GSPTSE S&P/TSX Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 15,855.76 -1.46 -0.01%
.XAX AMEX Composite Index View 23 Oct 2017 2,596.24 -22.00 -0.84%
.NWX AMEX Network Index 23 Oct 2017 467.07 -1.05 -0.22%
.XMI AMEX Major Market Index 905 to 1000 23 Oct 2017 2,366.66 -9.02 -0.38%
.XOI AMEX Oil Index 23 Oct 2017 1,216.69 -4.11 -0.34%
.XAL AMEX Airline Index 300 TO 395 23 Oct 2017 109.56 -1.88 -1.69%
.MXX MXSE IPC View 23 Oct 2017 49,548.13 -440.58 -0.88%

All European Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDEXPU Thomson Reuters Europe (ex UK & Ire) 23 Oct 2017 184.41 -0.69 -0.37%
.TRXFLDEEPU Thomson Reuters Em Mkt Europe 23 Oct 2017 315.70 -3.60 -1.13%
.TRXFLDGBP Thomson Reuters Equity UK Index 23 Oct 2017 147.75 +0.00 +0.00%
.TRXFLDDEP Thomson Reuters Equity Germany Index 23 Oct 2017 203.02 +0.14 +0.07%
.TRXFLDFRP Thomson Reuters Equity France Index 23 Oct 2017 179.44 +0.28 +0.16%
.FTSE FTSE 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 7,524.45 +1.22 +0.02%
.GDAXI DAX Index View 23 Oct 2017 13,003.14 -- --%
.FCHI CAC 40 Index 23 Oct 2017 5,386.81 +0.00 +0.00%
.SSMI SMI Index View 23 Oct 2017 9,248.49 -- --%
.SMSI Madrid General Index 23 Oct 2017 1,024.20 -6.20 -0.60%
.OMXSPI OMX Stockholm All Share Index 23 Oct 2017 591.86 -- --%
.OMXHPI OMX Helsinki All Share Index 23 Oct 2017 9,966.96 +64.96 +0.66%
.OMXC20 OMX Copenhagen 20 Index 23 Oct 2017 1,042.17 +0.86 +0.08%
.OSEAX Oslo Exchange All-share Index 23 Oct 2017 871.43 -- --%
.ISEQ ISEQ Overall Index 23 Oct 2017 6,824.68 +34.90 +0.51%
.BUX BUX Budapest Stock Exchange Index 20 Oct 2017 39,132.62 -- --%
.AEX AEX Amsterdam Index View 23 Oct 2017 545.96 +0.00 +0.00%
.BFX Bell 20 Index 23 Oct 2017 4,089.84 +0.00 +0.00%
.IBEX Ibex 35 Index 23 Oct 2017 10,161.40 -- --%
.BVLG PSI General 23 Oct 2017 2,978.28 -- --%
.STOXX50 STOXX 50 View 23 Oct 2017 3,190.25 -- --%

Asia/Pacific Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:30am BST 153.11 +0.58 +0.38%
.TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:08am BST 314.90 +0.32 +0.10%
.TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 23 Oct 2017 1,243.05 +4.23 +0.34%
.N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 View 3:35am BST 21,733.10 +36.45 +0.17%
.HSI Hang Seng Index View 4:24am BST 28,340.05 +34.17 +0.12%
.AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 4:39am BST 5,961.60 +4.42 +0.07%
.KS11 KOSPI Index 4:39am BST 2,491.20 +1.15 +0.05%
.SETI SET Composite Index 4:24am BST 1,697.32 +4.74 +0.28%
.JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:39am BST 5,956.91 +6.89 +0.12%
.PSI PSE Composite Index 4:24am BST 8,338.11 -10.21 -0.12%
.KSE Karachi SE 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 41,483.54 -- --%
.SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 4:25am BST 3,384.15 +3.45 +0.10%
.TWII Taiwan SE Weighted Index 4:19am BST 10,754.20 +18.99 +0.18%
.BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 23 Oct 2017 32,506.72 -- --%
.HNX30 HNX 30 Index 22 Oct 2017 196.03 -3.48 -1.74%

Africa/Middle East Indices

Data as of 24 Oct 2017. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Symb Index Mkt Report Time Last Chg Chg %
.TRXFLDAFPU Thomson Reuters Equity Africa Index 23 Oct 2017 279.51 -1.33 -0.47%
.TRXFLDZAP Thomson Reuters Equity Sth Africa Index 23 Oct 2017 866.27 -1.02 -0.12%
.JALSH JSE All Share Index 22 Oct 2017 57,999.60 +50.94 +0.09%
.XU100 ISE National 100 Index 23 Oct 2017 107,303.25 -- --%
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St retreats from record highs; tech, industrials drag

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, retreating from their recent run of record highs, as technology and industrial shares declined.

