CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)

CLP Holdings Ltd:Norway's $863 billion sovereign wealth fund, said on Thursday it had sold shares in 52 coal-dependent companies from its portfolio as part of a policy to fight climate change.A Reuters calculation showed the stakes sold were worth at least $1 billion at the end of 2014, before the fund started big divestments from coal.The biggest holdings included a $188 million stake in CLP Holdings.The fund listed U.S. firms American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N, AES Corp AES.N and Allete Inc ALE.N among the firms, along with China Coal Energy Co Ltd 601898.SS and Coal India COAL.NS, the world's biggest coal miner by output.Global coal producer Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, was also on the list.The fund sent letters to the companies, but only five responded, it said in a statement. The fund declined to give an overall value of its divestments so far.The fund has a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms from its portfolio, including severe environmental damage, nuclear weapons making, tobacco production and certain labour conditions.