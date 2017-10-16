CLP Holdings Ltd (0002.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CLP Holdings posts 9-Month total electricity sales of 26,614GWH
Oct 16 (Reuters) - CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>:9-Month total electricity sales, including both local sales and sales to mainland, increased by 0.2 percent to 26,614GWH.Declared third interim dividend for 2017 of HK$0.59 per share. Full Article
CLP Holdings says HY consolidated revenue rose 12 pct
Aug 7 (Reuters) - CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>:hy consolidated revenue rose 12.1% to hk$43,337 million..Group operating earnings for first half of 2017 declined 3.8% to hk$5,914 million.Second interim dividend of hk$0.59 per share.expect challenging operating environment characterised by low electricity demand growth will continue in china's power market. Full Article
CLP Holdings says HY operating earnings HK$6.15 bln<0002.HK>
CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>: Announcement of interim results as from 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2016, dividend declaration and closure of books <0002.HK> . HY operating earnings hk$ 6.15 billion versus hk$5.53 billion a year ago . HY consolidated revenue down by 3.3% to hk$38.67 billion . Second interim dividend of hk$0.57 per share. . Full Article
CLP Holdings says total electricity sales up 2.2% to 6,797GWH for quarter ended March 31<0002.HK>
CLP Holdings Ltd <0002.HK>: Total Electricity Sales, including local and Mainland sales, up 2.2% to 6,797GWH for quarter ended march 31 . Says declared the first interim dividend for 2016 of HK$0.57 per share payable on 15 june 2016 . Full Article
CLP Holdings Ltd - Norway's $863 billion wealth fund bans 52 coal-linked firms - Reuters News
CLP Holdings Ltd:Norway's $863 billion sovereign wealth fund, said on Thursday it had sold shares in 52 coal-dependent companies from its portfolio as part of a policy to fight climate change.A Reuters calculation showed the stakes sold were worth at least $1 billion at the end of 2014, before the fund started big divestments from coal.The biggest holdings included a $188 million stake in CLP Holdings.The fund listed U.S. firms American Electric Power Co Inc AEP.N, AES Corp AES.N and Allete Inc ALE.N among the firms, along with China Coal Energy Co Ltd 601898.SS and Coal India COAL.NS, the world's biggest coal miner by output.Global coal producer Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, was also on the list.The fund sent letters to the companies, but only five responded, it said in a statement. The fund declined to give an overall value of its divestments so far.The fund has a range of ethics criteria for excluding firms from its portfolio, including severe environmental damage, nuclear weapons making, tobacco production and certain labour conditions. Full Article
