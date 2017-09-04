Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wharf Holdings updates on spin-off of Wharf REIC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>:Wharf REIC submitted listing application for listing of Wharf REIC shares on main board of stock exchange.Board of Wharf intends to declare a special interim dividend.

Greentown China's unit signs deal to develop land with Longfor unit

Greentown China Holdings Ltd <3900.HK> : Hangzhou Zhimiao entered into agreement with Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor unit . Deal for consideration of RMB1.10 billion . deal for proposed joint development of land into residential properties by Zhejiang Lujiu and Longfor Subsidiary on 70:30 basis .Total land consideration of RMB1.10 billion to be paid by cash instalments​.

Wharf Holdings updates on disposal of entire equity interests in Wharf T&T

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK> : Deal for consideration of HK$9.5 billion . Buyer is Green Energy Cayman Corp . Unit entered into agreement with buyer to dispose of entire equity interests in Wharf T&T .Attributable gain arising from disposal accrued to Wheelock and Wharf is estimated to be HK$4.5 billion and HK$7.4 billion respectively.

Wharf Holdings says HY revenue hk$20.02 bln vs hk$17.91 bln<0004.HK>

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>: Interim results announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2016 <0004.HK> . HY revenue hk$20.02 billion versus hk$17.91 billion . An interim dividend of hk$0.58 (2015: hk$0.55) per share will be paid on 14 September 2016 . Says group core profit for the half-year period ended 30 June 2016 increased year-on-year by 14% to hk$5.97 billion .

Wharf & i-CABLE make joint announcement on communication, media & entertainment segment<0004.HK><1097.HK>

Wharf Holdings Ltd <0004.HK>: Wharf has received a number of preliminary proposals in relation to its CME business from independent third parties . Emphasize that the strategic review is still in progress . Wharf intends to engage in exploratory discussions with the relevant third parties to clarify preliminary proposals . Has not formed any view about any of these preliminary proposals and has therefore not reached any commitment nor entered into any agreements . CME segment is operated under its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wharf Communications Limited ("WCL"), and includes primarily Wharf T&T Limited, WCL's wholly-owned subsidiary, and i-CABLE .