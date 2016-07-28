Power Assets Holdings Ltd (0006.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Power Assets Holdings posts HY profit attributable of HK$3.48 billion<0006.HK>
Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: 2016 interim results <0006.HK> . HY turnover HK$629 million versus HK$626 million . HY profit attributable HK$3.48 billion versus HK$3.24 billion . Declared interim dividend of HK$0.7 per share . Focus in North America will be intergration of acquired assests of Husky follwing acquisition . Full Article
Power Assets says board resolved not to declare special interim dividend<0006.HK>
Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: Board has resolved not to declare any special interim dividend for time being, but may reconsider matter pending further developments . Full Article
