Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: 2016 interim results <0006.HK> . HY turnover HK$629 million versus HK$626 million . HY profit attributable HK$3.48 billion versus HK$3.24 billion . Declared interim dividend of HK$0.7 per share . Focus in North America will be intergration of acquired assests of Husky follwing acquisition .

Power Assets Holdings Ltd <0006.HK>: Board has resolved not to declare any special interim dividend for time being, but may reconsider matter pending further developments .