Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)

Wong's International Holdings Ltd <0099.HK>: Profit warning and possible joint venture termination in respect of One Harbour Square <0099.HK> . Expected result mainly attributable to decrease in the group's share of profit in group's property development joint venture . Discussing with Sun Hung Kai Properties a proposal to separate the parties' interests in One Harbour Square . Consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of co for the interim period is expected to record a significant decrease by approximately 57% . Discussions are ongoing and no binding agreements have yet been signed with SHKP" .