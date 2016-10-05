New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
New World Development says unit and Fortunate House Ltd entered into conditional agreement
New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK> : Vendor,Catchy investments, agreed to sell and assign, sale share and sale loan . Deal at consideration of HK$285 million .Unit and fortunate house limited entered into a conditional agreement. Full Article
New World Development and Chow Tai Fook to form JV to buy, develop land in Shenzhen<0017.HK>
New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture for acquisition and development of land in Qianhai, Shenzhen <0017.HK> . Company and CTFE entered into the heads of agreement relating to the joint venture for the project. . Company and CTFE were awarded a tender by Qianhai authority to acquire the land use rights of the land . Deal for at a consideration of RMB4.21 billion for the development of the project. . Project involves development of financial and commercial complex on land; land is planned for commercial use and will be granted for term of 40 yrs . "CTFE" Chow Tai Fook Enterprises . Full Article
New World Development to withdraw listing of the NWCL shares from stock exchange<0017.HK><0917.HK>
New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Application has been made to the stock exchange for the withdrawal of listing of the nwcl shares from the stock exchange . Stock exchange approved the application for withdrawal of listing of nwcl shares from stock exchange with effect from 4 August . Full Article
New World Development updates on sale and purchase agreement<0017.HK><0659.HK>
New World Development Co Ltd <0017.HK>: Gain arising from the disposal will be approximately HK$0.85 billion in the financial year ending 30 June 2016 . Units entered into the sale and purchase agreement . Consideration payable by the purchaser to the vendor is HK$3.75 billion . Sale and purchase agreement in respect of the disposal of Shine Fame and the assignment of debt . Full Article
Hong Kong stocks rise, bolstered by telecom and property firms
Oct 10 Hong Kong shares shrugged off modest losses on Wall Street to end higher on Tuesday, aided by strong gains in telecoms and property firms.