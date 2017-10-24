Edition:
United Kingdom

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)

0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock

53.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$52.65
Open
HK$52.65
Day's High
HK$53.30
Day's Low
HK$52.50
Volume
9,253,925
Avg. Vol
12,646,904
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd News

Macau plans 'simulated attacks' in security ramp-up after Vegas shooting

HONG KONG, Oct 17 Authorities in the Chinese territory of Macau have ramped up security measures following the deadly Las Vegas shooting this month and unveiled plans for a series of mock attacks and crisis training to safeguard the world's largest gambling hub.

» More 0027.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials