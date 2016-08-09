MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: ...more announcement of unaudited results for the six months' period ended 30 June 2016 <0066.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.12 billion versus hk$8.19 billion . Says HY total revenue of the group increased 5.4% to hk$21.31 billion . Global economic outlook remains uncertain . Says interim dividend of hk$0.25 per share declared .