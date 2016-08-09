MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
44.95HKD
24 Oct 2017
HK$-0.05 (-0.11%)
HK$45.00
HK$45.00
HK$45.25
HK$44.85
1,790,244
3,512,360
HK$50.00
HK$37.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
MTR Corp says HY net profit HK$5.12 billion versus HK$8.19 billion<0066.HK>
MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: ...more announcement of unaudited results for the six months' period ended 30 June 2016 <0066.HK> . HY net profit hk$5.12 billion versus hk$8.19 billion . Says HY total revenue of the group increased 5.4% to hk$21.31 billion . Global economic outlook remains uncertain . Says interim dividend of hk$0.25 per share declared . Full Article
MTR Corp entered into facility agreement for HK$25 bln loan facility<0066.HK>
MTR Corp Ltd <0066.HK>: On 13 June 2016, co, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement with a syndicate of banks as lenders .Says agreement for a hk$25 billion loan facility. Full Article
Chilean capital draws international interest in $500 million bus contract: minister
SANTIAGO European and Asian companies are eyeing a $500 million contract to replace 3,300 vehicles and overhaul the Chilean capital's much-maligned public bus network, Chile's transportation minister told Reuters on Wednesday.