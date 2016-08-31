Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Merchants Port posts HY net profit of HK$1.69 billion, down 39.2%<0144.HK>

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd <0144.HK>: HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company HK$1.69 billion, down 39.2% . HY revenue hk$3.85 billion versus HK$4.08 billion . Says interim dividend of 22 HK cents per share . Port industry is presented with further challenges and opportunities" . China's economy will sustain a steady pace of growth towards the second half of the year . Group's ports operation in the second half is expected to be better than that of the first half of the year . "Global economic environment will remain complex in 2016" .

China Merchants Holdings says unit to form JV with CMSK and CMLH<0144.HK>

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Connected transaction - formation of joint venture in Shenzhen, the prc . Total investment in JVCO will be RMB 520 million . On 28 July, Antongjie entered into the articles with China Merchants Shekou Industrial and China Merchants Logistics . CMSK, Antongjie and CMLH will hold 82.5%, 14% and 3.5% of equity interest in jv co, respectively . Capital contribution of RMB 72.8 million to be made by Antongjie will be funded by internal resources of the company .

China Merchants Holdings International announces HY forecast<0144.HK>

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Profit warning <0144.HK> . Expected to record a significant decline of profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Estimated result as unit is expecting to incur a loss for HY .

China Merchants Holdings, Sinotrans & CSC enter comprehensive services framework agreement<0144.HK><0598.HK>

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Proposed continuing connected transactions with sinotrans & CSC and China Merchants Bank - comprehensive services framework agreement - determination of annual caps <0144.HK> . On 15 June 2016, company and Sinotrans & CSC entered into the comprehensive services framework agreement .

China Merchants Holdings International updates on shareholding increase in CIMC<0144.HK><2039.HK>

China Merchants Holdings International Co Ltd <0144.HK>: Discloseable transaction - shareholding increase in cimc <0144.HK> . On 23 may 2016, China Merchants cimc, , acquired 3.3 mln cimc h shares . the total consideration for the acquisition by China Merchants cimc of the 19.4 million cimc h shares is hk$216.43 million . Acquired 3.3 million cimc h shares at an average price of hk$9.43 per cimc h share .