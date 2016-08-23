Want Want China Holdings Ltd <0151.HK>: HY revenue of RMB9.71 bln vs RMB11.14 bln . "Price reduction strategy or tentative promotion may not be able to foster benign development of the market in the medium to long term" . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company rmb 1.76 bln vs rmb 1.75 bln . says an interim dividend of us0.58 cent per share .