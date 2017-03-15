Edition:
United Kingdom

CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)

0267.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.42HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$11.48
Open
HK$11.42
Day's High
HK$11.48
Day's Low
HK$11.38
Volume
5,949,492
Avg. Vol
7,884,542
52-wk High
HK$12.70
52-wk Low
HK$10.66

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Itochu, Citic to sell goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 

Nikkei- :Itochu and Citic Group to sell Japanese foods and other goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei.  Full Article

Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with futures arm of China's Citic Group - Nikkei
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

: Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with the futures arm of chinese conglomerate Citic Group - Nikkei . Tocom signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Futures - Nikkei . TOCOM and Citic Futures will jointly perform marketing activities targeting individual investors in China - Nikkei . New framework will also be implemented to allow the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Group to directly place orders with Tocom - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2cf5S7a) Further company coverage: [0267.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

CITIC says group enters into strategic cooperation agreement with two parties<0267.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Voluntary announcement - signing of strategic cooperation agreement by the controlling shareholder of the company <0267.HK> . CITIC Group entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Asiainfo Technologies (China) Co., Ltd. and Global Infotech Co., Ltd. . Deal to conduct cooperation with companies through unit in construction and operation of cloud platforms and big data platforms and others .  Full Article

CITIC Ltd HY profit for the period attributable HK$20.18 bln<0267.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Board recommends an interim dividend of HK$0.10 per share to shareholders . HY net interest income HK$ 64.32 billion versus HK$ 63.72 billion . HY profit attributable HK$20.18 billion versus HK$37.69 billion . Says HY total revenue HK$183.97 billion versus HK$196.56 billion .  Full Article

CITIC Ltd's unit buys more H-shares in China Citic Bank
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> :Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 149.3 million H-shares in the co between July 7-August 1, taking holdings to 65.5 percent after transaction.  Full Article

CITIC issues profit warning<0267.HK>
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Profit warning <0267.HK> . Expected that CITIC Limited will record decline in net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of approximately 40% - 50% for HY . Overall decline in completed and delivered property projects has resulted in decrease in profit for property business . Proposed sale of China residential property projects resulted in restructuring related tax payments and other expenses to be booked in HY .Expects to record gain from transaction of proposed sale of China residential property projects in second half of 2016.  Full Article

CITIC adds holdings in China CITIC Bank
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> : Says chairman Chang Zhenming resigns due to change in job role . Says Li Qingping elected as chairwoman .Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 119.2 million H-shares in the company between June 16-30.  Full Article

CITIC Ltd says CITIC Group entered into framework agreement with China Broadcasting Network Corp<0267.HK>
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Voluntary announcement - signing of the framework agreement by the controlling shareholder of the company <0267.HK> . CITIC Group entered into a framework agreement with China broadcasting network corporation ltd . Agreement is expected to lead to synergy and cooperation opportunities in the future . Agreement in relation to establishment of jv to jointly invest operate a Mobile multimedia interactive broadcast tv network in China .  Full Article

Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg
Friday, 27 May 2016 

: Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg citing sources . Freeport Americas stake which may comprise about 20 pct of Freeport’s assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion - Bloomberg citing sources .Freeport is in discussions with at least one another investor group for Americas stake - Bloomberg.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

CITIC Ltd News

BRIEF-Citic says Citic Metal & Star Thrive entered into new share subscription agreement

* Citic Metal & Star Thrive entered into new share subscription agreement

» More 0267.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials