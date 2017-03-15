Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Itochu, Citic to sell goods to Chinese customers through members-only shopping site-Nikkei

Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with futures arm of China's Citic Group - Nikkei

: Tokyo Commodity Exchange is allying with the futures arm of chinese conglomerate Citic Group - Nikkei . Tocom signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday on a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Futures - Nikkei . TOCOM and Citic Futures will jointly perform marketing activities targeting individual investors in China - Nikkei . New framework will also be implemented to allow the Hong Kong subsidiary of Citic Group to directly place orders with Tocom - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/2cf5S7a) Further company coverage: [0267.HK] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CITIC says group enters into strategic cooperation agreement with two parties<0267.HK>

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Voluntary announcement - signing of strategic cooperation agreement by the controlling shareholder of the company <0267.HK> . CITIC Group entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Asiainfo Technologies (China) Co., Ltd. and Global Infotech Co., Ltd. . Deal to conduct cooperation with companies through unit in construction and operation of cloud platforms and big data platforms and others .

CITIC Ltd HY profit for the period attributable HK$20.18 bln<0267.HK>

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Board recommends an interim dividend of HK$0.10 per share to shareholders . HY net interest income HK$ 64.32 billion versus HK$ 63.72 billion . HY profit attributable HK$20.18 billion versus HK$37.69 billion . Says HY total revenue HK$183.97 billion versus HK$196.56 billion .

CITIC Ltd's unit buys more H-shares in China Citic Bank

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> :Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 149.3 million H-shares in the co between July 7-August 1, taking holdings to 65.5 percent after transaction.

CITIC issues profit warning<0267.HK>

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Profit warning <0267.HK> . Expected that CITIC Limited will record decline in net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of approximately 40% - 50% for HY . Overall decline in completed and delivered property projects has resulted in decrease in profit for property business . Proposed sale of China residential property projects resulted in restructuring related tax payments and other expenses to be booked in HY .Expects to record gain from transaction of proposed sale of China residential property projects in second half of 2016.

CITIC adds holdings in China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd <601998.SS><0998.HK> : Says chairman Chang Zhenming resigns due to change in job role . Says Li Qingping elected as chairwoman .Says CITIC Ltd's <0267.HK> unit has bought 119.2 million H-shares in the company between June 16-30.

CITIC Ltd says CITIC Group entered into framework agreement with China Broadcasting Network Corp<0267.HK>

CITIC Ltd <0267.HK>: Voluntary announcement - signing of the framework agreement by the controlling shareholder of the company <0267.HK> . CITIC Group entered into a framework agreement with China broadcasting network corporation ltd . Agreement is expected to lead to synergy and cooperation opportunities in the future . Agreement in relation to establishment of jv to jointly invest operate a Mobile multimedia interactive broadcast tv network in China .

Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg

: Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg citing sources . Freeport Americas stake which may comprise about 20 pct of Freeport’s assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion - Bloomberg citing sources .Freeport is in discussions with at least one another investor group for Americas stake - Bloomberg.