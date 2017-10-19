Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>::For Sept passenger load factor dropped 2.3 percentage points to 81.0 percent​.Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.6 million passengers in Sept, down 1.2 percent​.For Sept., RPK total 9.87 billion, down 0.4‍ percent.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>:Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 3,117,149 passengers in july, up 1.5% compared to July 2016.Passenger load factor for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon dropped 0.2 percentage points to 86.8% in July.For Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon cargo and mail load factor rose by 4.0 percentage points to 68.7% in July.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>- : Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.7 million passengers last month - a decrease of 2.4% compared to february 2016 . In Feb, Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon passenger load factor increased 1.0 percentage point to 83.4% . Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon cargo and mail load factor rose by 6.2 percentage points to 64.2% in Feb .In Feb, Cathay Pacific And Cathay Dragon available seat kilometres (asks), dropped by 3.0%..

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK> : Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carries 3 mln passengers in January, increase of 2.4 pct from last year . For Jan passenger load factor increased to 86.5 pct . Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried 151,133 tonnes of cargo and mail in Janaury, an increase of 2.3 pct compared to January 2016 . Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASKS), grew by 1.3 pct in January .Cargo and mail load factor rose by 0.3 percentage points to 61.9 pct in January.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK> : In sept cathay pacific and dragonair carried a total of 2,672,694 passengers an increase of 1.5% . september passenger load factor dropped by 0.6 percentage point to 83.3%, . For sept the passenger load factor dropped by 0.6 percentage point to 83.3% . sept cathay pacific and dragonair capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (asks), increased by 2.6% . two airlines carried 162,116 tonnes of cargo and mail in september, an increase of 7.1% compared to same month last year . "plan to maximise freighter schedule over last quarter as we expect demand to strengthen during traditional peak season" .sept cargo and mail load factor rose by 2.6 percentage points to 65.0%.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>: Since the interim report was issued, the outlook for airlines business has deteriorated . Overcapacity and strong competition is putting particular pressure on passenger business .No longer expected that cathay pacific group's results for second half of 2016 will be better than those of the first half.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>: 2016 interim results <0293.HK> . HY revenue HK$45.683 billion versus HK$50.39 billion a year ago . HY net profit HK$353 million versus HK$1.97 billion a year ago . First interim dividend of HK$0.05 per share . Expect the operating environment in the second half of the year to continue to be impacted by the same adverse factors as in the first half . Continue to make long-term investments . Overall business outlook therefore remains challenging . Overcapacity and economic fragility will dampen cargo demand . Reviewing productivity and expenditure, we have stopped hiring and replacement of non-operationally critical staff . We expect passenger yield to remain under pressure . Restricting non-essential discretionary spending . Fuel surcharge remains suspended . The benefits from lower fuel prices will continue to be partially offset by losses on our fuel hedging contracts .In this difficult environment, we will manage capacity and strive to make further improvements in operational efficiency.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>: For July the passenger load factor was flat at 87.0% . Cathay Pacific and dragonair carried a total of 3.1 million passengers in July an increase of 2.9% compared to July 2015 . For July, capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (asks), grew by 2.6% . The two airlines carried 158,022 tonnes of cargo and mail in July, an increase of 7.1% . Business environment remains challenging, but we have seen a growth in demand for special products and we will continue to diversify" . July cargo and mail load factor rose by 2.9 percentage points to 64.7% .

Synchrony Financial : Announced agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways to introduce a new co-branded visa credit program for u.s. Travelers .Says program planned for launch in q1 2017.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd <0293.HK>: June 2016 traffic figures <0293.HK> . In June 2016, passenger load factor fell by 1.7 percentage points to 85.5% . Pressure on yield remains severe, with competition increasing and premium demand continuing to fall short of expectations" . Cathay Pacific and Dragonair carried a total of 2.9 million passengers in June- an increase of 2.1% compared to June 2015 . Says in June 2016 available seat kilometres (asks), grew by 3.3% .