China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)

0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.66HKD
7:39am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$5.69
Open
HK$5.67
Day's High
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.64
Volume
43,799,376
Avg. Vol
81,672,744
52-wk High
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinopec sells 50 pct gas pipeline stake for 22.8 bln yuan to China Life Insurance, SDIC's unit
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK> : Says it sells 50 percent stake in Sichuan-East China gas pipeline for 22.8 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) to China Life Insurance, SDIC's transportation unit .Says China Life Insurance will hold 43.86 percent stake in gas pipeline, SDIC's unit will have 6.14 percent stake after transaction.  Full Article

China Petroleum and Chemical appoints Wang Dehua as financial director
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

China Petroleum and Chemical <600028.SS>:Says it appoints Wang Dehua as financial director on Sep. 28.  Full Article

China Petroleum & Chemical appoints Dai Houliang as president
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS> :Says it appoints Dai Houliang as president.  Full Article

SINOPEC CORP says resignation of Wen Dongfen as chief financial officer<0386.HK><600028.SS>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Resignation of chief financial officer <0386.HK> . Wen Dongfen has tendered her resignation as the chief financial officer of the company .  Full Article

Sinopec's production for crude oil, oil and gas down in H1
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp <600028.SS><0386.HK> :Says H1 oil and gas production down 6.0 percent y/y, crude oil production down 11.4 percent y/y.  Full Article

SINOPEC CORP says Zhang Jianhua resigned as vice president<0386.HK><600028.SS>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Zhang Jianhua tendered his resignation as the director .Zhang Jianhua tendered his resignation as director, member of the strategy committee of the board and senior vice president of the company.  Full Article

SINOPEC CORP announces audit results issued by the National Audit Office<0386.HK><600028.SS>
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

SINOPEC CORP <600028.SS>: Announcement on the audit results issued by the national audit office of the People'S Republic of China <0386.HK> . In 2015, the National Audit Office of the People'S Republic of China conducted audit on revenues and expenditures of China Petrochemical Corp . Relevant issues identified in this audit do not have material impact on overall operating results and financial statements of co . Audit results point out that several problems exist in certain aspects, such as financial management, accounting, corporate decision . Audit results of CNAO indicate that co actively carried out reforms, promoted restructuring .  Full Article

China Petroleum & Chemical announces 2015 dividend payment
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:To pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015.  Full Article

China Petroleum & Chemical to provide loan guarantee for subsidiary
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:Says to provide loan guarantee of 17,050 million yuan for a Inner Mongolia-based subsidiary.  Full Article

China Petroleum & Chemical appoints CFO
Tuesday, 29 Dec 2015 

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp:Appoints Wen Dongfen as CFO of the company, to replace Wang Xinhua who resigned from the position.  Full Article

