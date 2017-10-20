Edition:
Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$348.60
Open
HK$347.20
Day's High
HK$349.60
Day's Low
HK$345.40
Volume
15,417,200
Avg. Vol
19,354,990
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent‍​.  Full Article

Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​.  Full Article

Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing.  Full Article

Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held​.  Full Article

Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd
Sunday, 15 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:‍announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong.‍proposed spin-off is subject to, among other things, obtaining of an approval from listing committee of stock exchange​.  Full Article

China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ‍​‍​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ‍​‍​.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ‍​‍​, citing sources.  Full Article

Nvidia says launching new Nvidia TensorRT 3 AI inference software
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp :Co's unified architecture, deep neural networks can be trained on Nvidia DGX in data center, deployed in devices like robots, autonomous vehicles.Launching new nvidia tensorRT 3 AI inference software; Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, JD.com, Hikvision adopt Nvidia tensorRT.  Full Article

TCL's unit brings in Tencent as strategic investor
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 

July 3 (Reuters) - TCL Corp <000100.SZ>:Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor.Says Tencent Cyber to invest 450 million yuan ($66.38 million) in Shenzhen Leynew Technology for 16.67 percent stake.  Full Article

Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu
Monday, 13 Feb 2017 

Cheetah Mobile Inc : Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu . Upon effectiveness of voting proxy agreement, Kingsoft will hold approximately 25.03% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile . Controlling shareholder Kingsoft will delegate about 37.81% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile to CEO Sheng Fu . Fu intends to separately enter into a voting proxy agreement with Tencent . Tencent will delegate to Fu approximately 4.5% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile . Proxy agreement provides for agreement to increase size, change composition of current 9-member board, such that there will be 11 directors .11 directors, to include 3 directors from Cheetah Mobile, 1 director designated by Kingsoft, 1 director designated by Tencent Holdings.  Full Article

Russia's Megafon says completes acquisition of stake in Mail.ru
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 

Russian mobile operator Megafon says: Completes acquisition of a stake in internet group Mail.ru In late 2016, Megafon agreed to pay $740 million for the stake in Mail.ru. [nL5N1EI0T4] Further company coverage: [MFON.MM] (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Doing the heavy lifting: investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials

LONDON, Oct 24 Investment funds seeking to invest at the intersection of Europe and technology are finding rich pickings in places that some may find surprising: sprawling industrials like trains-to-turbines Siemens and engineering group ABB.

