GIC invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest $4 bln financing round

Oct 20 (Reuters) - GIC-:Invested in Meituan-Dianping’S latest US$4 billion financing round led by existing investor Tencent‍​.

Healthwise to partner with Tencent for content in China

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Healthwise and Tencent announced they will partner in offering health content from Healthwise to China's population​.

Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Says chairman Pony Ma's Huateng Global Foundation's Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing.Says chairman Pony Ma's Ma Huateng Global Foundation's now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing.

Tencent ‍updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of china literature limited​.Determined basis of assured entitlement in preferential offering as 1 reserved share for integral multiple of 1,256 shares held​.

Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700.HK>:‍announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature Limited on main board of stock exchange of Hong Kong.‍proposed spin-off is subject to, among other things, obtaining of an approval from listing committee of stock exchange​.

China pushes for state stake in big Chinese tech firms- WSJ‍​‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - :Chinese government pushing some of China's big tech firms to give the state a stake in them and direct role in corporate decisions- WSJ‍​‍​.Chinese internet regulators discussed taking 1 percent stakes with Tencent Holdings, Weibo Corp and Alibaba's Youku Tudou - WSJ‍​‍​, citing sources.

Nvidia says launching new Nvidia TensorRT 3 AI inference software

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp :Co's unified architecture, deep neural networks can be trained on Nvidia DGX in data center, deployed in devices like robots, autonomous vehicles.Launching new nvidia tensorRT 3 AI inference software; Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, JD.com, Hikvision adopt Nvidia tensorRT.

TCL's unit brings in Tencent as strategic investor

July 3 (Reuters) - TCL Corp <000100.SZ>:Says its unit Shenzhen Leynew Technology Co Ltd to bring in Tencent's unit Tencent Cyber (Shenzhen) Company Limited as strategic investor.Says Tencent Cyber to invest 450 million yuan ($66.38 million) in Shenzhen Leynew Technology for 16.67 percent stake.

Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu

Cheetah Mobile Inc : Cheetah Mobile announces proposed delegation of voting rights by Kingsoft to Sheng Fu . Upon effectiveness of voting proxy agreement, Kingsoft will hold approximately 25.03% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile . Controlling shareholder Kingsoft will delegate about 37.81% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile to CEO Sheng Fu . Fu intends to separately enter into a voting proxy agreement with Tencent . Tencent will delegate to Fu approximately 4.5% voting rights of Cheetah Mobile . Proxy agreement provides for agreement to increase size, change composition of current 9-member board, such that there will be 11 directors .11 directors, to include 3 directors from Cheetah Mobile, 1 director designated by Kingsoft, 1 director designated by Tencent Holdings.

Russia's Megafon says completes acquisition of stake in Mail.ru

Russian mobile operator Megafon says: Completes acquisition of a stake in internet group Mail.ru In late 2016, Megafon agreed to pay $740 million for the stake in Mail.ru. [nL5N1EI0T4] Further company coverage: [MFON.MM] (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom) ((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;)).