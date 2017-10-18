PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::‍AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ​.

Petrochina to pay 0.02 yuan per share as 2016 H1 dividend

Petrochina <601857.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share to shareholders of record on Sep. 20 for 2016 H1.

PetroChina says board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director<0857.HK><601857.SS>

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: petrochina-proposed appointment of director <0857.hk> . board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director of company .

PetroChina Co and Beijing Gas enters products and services agreement<0857.HK><601857.SS>

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - products and services agreement <0857.HK> . Says the company and Beijing Gas entered into the products and services agreement . Company has agreed to supply, and Beijing gas has agreed to purchase natural gas and natural gas related pipeline transportation services . Term of the products and services agreement shall be two years commencing from 1 January 2016 and ending on 31 December 2017 .

Petrochina's controlling shareholder gets approval to transfer A-shares to Baosteel

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK> :Says controlling shareholder gets state assets supervisor's approval to transfer 624 million A-shares in the company to baosteel group.

PetroChina updates on progress of complaint<0857.HK><601857.SS>

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Announcement on progress of complaint <0857.HK> . Normal course of business of the company has not been affected . As at the date of this announcement, appellants have not requested for certiorari by the supreme court of the United States . All complaints brought by appellants to district court and second circuit are dismissed, pursuant to U.S. Federal court procedure rules . Refers to announcement on June 6, 2014 where lead plaintiff filed an amended class action complaint .

PetroChina announces completion of integration transaction of Kunlun Gas and Kunlun Energy<0857.HK><601857.SS>

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: All necessary approvals from relevant government authorities in respect of the acquisition have been obtained . Reference is made to announcement dated 25 Nov 2015 in relation to acquisition of entire equity interest in PetroChina Kunlun Gas by Kunlun Energy .

Petrochina's controlling shareholder to transfer 624 mln A-shares to Baosteel Group

PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK> :Says controlling shareholder to transfer 624 million A-shares in the company to Baosteel Group.

Petrochina to pay 2015 dividend on June 8

Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02486 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8.

Petrochina Company issues 15 bln yuan mid-term bills

Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it issues first tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 15 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.45 percent.