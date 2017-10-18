PetroChina Co Ltd (0857.HK)
4.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-0.80%)
HK$4.97
HK$4.92
HK$4.97
HK$4.92
62,639,738
101,524,749
HK$6.38
HK$4.72
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ. Full Article
Petrochina to pay 0.02 yuan per share as 2016 H1 dividend
Petrochina <601857.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share to shareholders of record on Sep. 20 for 2016 H1. Full Article
PetroChina says board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: petrochina-proposed appointment of director <0857.hk> . board proposes to appoint Zhang Jianhua as director of company . Full Article
PetroChina Co and Beijing Gas enters products and services agreement<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Continuing connected transaction - products and services agreement <0857.HK> . Says the company and Beijing Gas entered into the products and services agreement . Company has agreed to supply, and Beijing gas has agreed to purchase natural gas and natural gas related pipeline transportation services . Term of the products and services agreement shall be two years commencing from 1 January 2016 and ending on 31 December 2017 . Full Article
Petrochina's controlling shareholder gets approval to transfer A-shares to Baosteel
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK>
PetroChina updates on progress of complaint<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: Announcement on progress of complaint <0857.HK> . Normal course of business of the company has not been affected . As at the date of this announcement, appellants have not requested for certiorari by the supreme court of the United States . All complaints brought by appellants to district court and second circuit are dismissed, pursuant to U.S. Federal court procedure rules . Refers to announcement on June 6, 2014 where lead plaintiff filed an amended class action complaint . Full Article
PetroChina announces completion of integration transaction of Kunlun Gas and Kunlun Energy<0857.HK><601857.SS>
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS>: All necessary approvals from relevant government authorities in respect of the acquisition have been obtained . Reference is made to announcement dated 25 Nov 2015 in relation to acquisition of entire equity interest in PetroChina Kunlun Gas by Kunlun Energy . Full Article
Petrochina's controlling shareholder to transfer 624 mln A-shares to Baosteel Group
PetroChina Co Ltd <601857.SS><0857.HK>
Petrochina to pay 2015 dividend on June 8
Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.02486 yuan per share (before tax) for 2015 to shareholders of A shares of record on June 7 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8. Full Article
Petrochina Company issues 15 bln yuan mid-term bills
Petrochina Company Limited <601857.SS> : Says it issues first tranche of 2016 mid-term bills worth 15 billion yuan .Says the bills with a term of five years and an interest rate of 3.45 percent. Full Article
Iraqi government seeks clarification from Rosneft about energy deal with Kurdistan region
BAGHDAD Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said he had sought clarifications from Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft about contracts it signed with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.