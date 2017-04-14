Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China

Husky Energy Inc : Signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China . Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe .In event of commercial discovery at the blocks, partner CNOOC Ltd may assume participating interest of upto 51 percent during development, production phase.

CNOOC Ltd HY net loss RMB7.74 billion

Cnooc Ltd <0883.HK> : HY oil and gas sales RMB55.08 billion versus RMB77.03 billion . Says interim dividend (tax inclusive) HK$0.12 per share . HY net production of oil and gas 241.5 million BOE, up 0.6% . HY net loss RMB7.74 billion versus profit of RMB 14.73 billion a year ago . Looking ahead to second half of year, uncertainties still remain in both the international and domestic macro environment . In area of exploration, will continue to focus on exploration of mid-to-large-sized oil and gas fields ."Recovery of international oil prices faces headwinds".

Husky Energy, CNOOC announce agreement for Liwan gas project

Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy and cnooc limited announce agreement for liwan gas project . "long term fundamentals remain strong for natural gas demand in china" . Plans will get underway to finalize commercial and development approach to tie liuhua 29-1 field into liwan infrastructure . Liquids production, net to husky, is expected to remain in range of 5,000-6,000 barrels per day for project . Co's china unit signed agreement with cnooc, relevant cos for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1 and liuhua 34-2 fields .Agreement for price adjustment of natural gas from liwan 3-1, liuhua 34-2 that will see price set at $12.50-15.00 cdn per thousand cubic feet.

CNOOC issues profit warning<0883.HK>

CNOOC Ltd <0883.HK>: Profit warning announcement <0883.HK> . Expected to record a loss for six months ended 30 June 2016, with net loss attributable to equity shareholders of co of approximately RMB8 billion . Expected loss due to further decline of the crude oil realized price of the company during the first half of 2016 .

CNOOC Ltd appoints Yang Hua as chief executive officer<0883.HK>

CNOOC Ltd <0883.HK>: Change in directors and other positions <0883.HK> . Yang Hua re-designated as an executive director and appointed as chief executive officer of company, remains as chairman of the board . Wu Guangqi, an existing executive director, has been re-designated as a non- executive director . Yuan Guangyu, an existing executive vice president, has been appointed as an executive director and president of the company . Says Li Fanrong has resigned as an executive director, the chief executive officer and the president of the company .

Alberta official says minor fire damage at CNOOC Nexen facility

: Alberta official says minor damage in yard at CNOOC's Nexen Long Lake facility from wildfire near Fort McMurray Further company coverage: [0883.HK] (Reporting by Allison Martell, editing by G Crosse) ((Allison.Martell@thomsonreuters.com)).

Nexen's Long Lake site believed unaffected by fire- official

: ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS GOV'T AIMS TO MOVE SOUTH ALL EVACUEES STUCK NORTH OF WILDFIRE-DAMAGED CITY BY END SATURDAY . ALBERTA'S NOTLEY SAYS 156,000 HECTARE CANADA WILDFIRE MAY DOUBLE IN SIZE AND ENTER NEIGHBORING PROVINCE . ABORIGINAL COMMUNITY NORTH OF MASSIVE CANADA WILDFIRE UNDER VOLUNTARY EVACUATION ORDER- PROVINCE PREMIER . ALBERTA GOV'T SAYS FIRE EXPECTED TO BURN TO EDGE OF SUNCOR SITE, BUT SITE LIKELY RESILIENT TO FIRE . NEXEN'S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL . NEXEN'S LONG LAKE SITE UNDER SMOKE FROM WILDFIRE, BUT BELIEVED UNAFFECTED - PROVINCE OFFICIAL<0883.HK> Further coverage: [nL2N18409E] (Reporting by Ethan Lou and Jeffrey Hodgson) ((Jeffrey.Hodgson@thomsonreuters.com;)).

CNOOC Ltd - Explosion at Nexen Canadian oil sands facility kills one person - Reuters

CNOOC Ltd:One person was killed and a second person was in hospital after an explosion at Nexen Energy's Long Lake oil sands facility south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, the company said in a statement - RTRS."The affected facility has been shut down and we are stabilizing the scene. There is no immediate danger to the neighbouring communities or personnel still on site," Nexen, a unit of China's CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK, said in statement. - RTRS.