Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)

HengAn International Group Co Ltd <1044.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1044.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders RMB 1.63 billion up 5.8% . Interim dividend of RMB0.85 per share was proposed by the board of directors . Looking ahead to the second half of 2016, the world economy will remain challenging . "China is likely to maintain moderate growth" .HY revenue from continuing operations RMB9.58 billion versus RMB9.20 billion a year ago.