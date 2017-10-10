Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:For september contracted sales of about RMB12.65 billion​.

Northstar Realty and China Resources Land Ltd partner to acquire a office building in London

May 23 (Reuters) - Northstar Realty Europe Corp : :Northstar Realty Europe Corp and China Resources Land Limited partner to acquire 20 gresham street, a trophy office building in London,U.K..Northstar Realty Europe Corp - deal for approximately GBP 300 million.Northstar Realty Europe Corp - Northstar Realty Europe invested approximately $34 million by way of preferred equity.Northstar Realty Europe Corp - to acquire 20 gresham street from AXA investment managers.

China Resources Land says for Nov. contracted sales of about RMB8.12 billion

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>:For the month ended 30 november 2016, the company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb8.12 billion.

China Resources Land enters into facility agreement for RMB1.25 billion<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: Company, as borrower, entered into a facility agreement for a RMB1.25 billion term loan facility .

China Resources Land says Co and Hugeluck entered into acquisition agreement<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: Discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of interests in the Shenzhen bay project and the car park projects from China Resources Holdings Company limited <1109.HK> . Company and hugeluck entered into the acquisition agreement .Deal for consideration of RMB6,236 million.

China Resources Land reports HY net profit HK$7.68 billion vs HK$6.45 billion<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: Announcement of 2016 interim results <1109.HK> . HY revenue hk$44.52 billion versus hk$37.14 billion . HY net profit hk$7.68 billion versus hk$6.45 billion . Interim dividend of hk9.2 cents per ordinary share in respect of the six months ended 30 June ."In second half of 2016, the group expects China's economy to maintain steady growth".

China Resources Land announces operating figures for July<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: China res land-unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 July 2016 <1109.HK> . For the month ended 31 July 2016, the company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB8.41 billion . Rental income from investment properties in July 2016 achieved approximately hk$577 million. .

China Resources Land enters facility letter for $100 mln loan facility<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: On 1 August 2016, the company, as borrower, entered into a facility letter for a USD100 million revolving loan facility .

China Resources Land says in June, group's contracted sales were RMB12.7 bln<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: China res land-unaudited operating figures for the month ended 30 June 2016 <1109.HK> . For the month ended 30 June 2016, the co and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.7 billion .

China Resources Land May contracted sales of about RMB8.15 bln<1109.HK>

China Resources Land Ltd <1109.HK>: China res land-unaudited operating figures for the month ended 31 May 2016 <1109.HK> . For the month ended 31 May 2016, the company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of about RMB8.15 billion .