AIA announces 20 percent growth in VONB for Q3

Oct 20 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>:20 percent growth in VONB to $824 million for qtr‍​.annualised new premiums up 3 percent to $1.37 billion for qtr‍​.8.4 pps increase in vonb margin to 59.1% in the quarter‍​.

Bangkok Bank Pcl says co and AIA Co Ltd entered into bancassurance agreement‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl ::The bank and AIA Co Ltd entered into bancassurance agreement‍​.Co will continue to support distribution of life insurance products including products of Bangkok Life Assurance Public Co ‍​.Under deal bank & AIA to form collaboration in bancassurance business;co to offer range of AIA life insurance products to co's customers.

AIA Group reports 27 pct growth in VONB in third quarter

AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK> : 27 per cent growth in VONB to US$689 million in Q3 . VONB margin of 50.7 per cent in Q3 . Q3 annualised new premiums (ANP) US$1.33 billion versus US$936 million . Life insurance markets in Asia will continue to benefit from significant structural economic and demographic trends ."Remain confident in prospects for AIA".

AIA Group posts HY value of new business of $1.26 bln<1299.HK>

AIA Group Ltd <1299.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2016 . HY value of new business (VONB) $1.26 billion versus $959 million a year ago . 17 per cent increase in interim dividend to 21.90 Hong Kong cents per share . HY free surplus up 10 per cent in the first half to US$8.2 billion . "Outlook for the global economy remains increasingly unpredictable" . HY 31 per cent increase in annualised new premiums (ANP) to US$2.36 billion . HY IFRS operating profit after tax (OPAT) up 14 per cent to US$1.96 billion . HY VONB margin up 2.4 pps to 52.7 per cent ."Remain confident in the prospects for the group".