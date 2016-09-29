Edition:
United Kingdom

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (1332.T)

1332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

685JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥678
Open
¥680
Day's High
¥688
Day's Low
¥678
Volume
2,913,800
Avg. Vol
2,423,451
52-wk High
¥700
52-wk Low
¥470

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nissui Pharmaceutical to sell Tokyo property for 2.1 bln yen
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>:Says it plans to sell Tokyo-based property for 2.1 billion yen on Feb. 28, 2017.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha announces details of new shares issue
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd <1332.T> : Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings for totaling 11.91 billion yen with payment date on Sep. 15 and transaction date on Sep. 6 .Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement for totaling 2 billion yen with subscription date on Sep. 26 and payment date on Sep. 27.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha to issue new shares for 16.8 bln yen
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Nippon Suisan Kaisha <1332.T>: Says it will issue 30,150,000 new shares through public offering and 5,070,000 new shares through private placement to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. .Says it will raise 16.8 billion yen in total to invest in subsidiaries, buy equipment and repay loans.  Full Article

Nissui Pharmaceutical to transfer business and to set up unit
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Nissui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4550.T>: Says it to transfer cosmetics business to a new subsidiary (subsidiary A) that based in Japan, with effective date on July 1 .Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary (subsidiary B) in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, for pharmaceutical sale, and the new subsidiary to be capitalized at 50 million yen.  Full Article

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd News

Nikkei posts longest winning streak since 1961 on weaker yen, Abe hopes

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for the 14th straight session on Friday to post its longest winning streak in over 50 years, as a weaker yen helped stocks recoup earlier losses.

Earnings vs. Estimates

