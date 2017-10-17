Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)
Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei.Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Maruha Nichiro expected to report qtrly pretax profit of around 6.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei . Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Maruha Nichiro Seafoods to sell subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Maruha Nichiro Seafoods Inc:To sell entire stake in a wholly owned Malaysia-based subsidiary AGROBEST(M)SDN.BHD to a China-based company that engaged in real estate industry, commerce, industry, fishery, asset management.Expected extraordinary loss of 700 mln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling. Full Article
* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei