INPEX commences commercial operations of second unit of Sarulla Geothermal Independent Power Producer project in Indonesia

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Inpex Corp <1605.T>:* Says it commenced commercial operations of the second unit of the Sarulla Geothermal Independent Power Producer Project in Indonesia through its subsidiary INPEX Geothermal Sarulla, Ltd.* With the commencement of commercial operations of the second unit, the Project's total output generated by the first and second units will amount to approximately 220MW .

Inpex commences dispatch of crude oil from kashagan oil field in North Caspian Sea

Inpex Corp <1605.T>: Says stable production has been achieved from the Kashagan Phase 1 offshore project in the Kazakh sector of the North Caspian Sea . Says as of Oct. 13, the onshore processing plant has dispatched the first batch of crude oil destined for export .Says INPEX North Caspian Sea Ltd., a subsidiary of INPEX, holds a 7.56 percent equity interest in the Kashagan project, which is operated by North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), on behalf of a consortium of national and international oil companies including INPEX.

INPEX begins natural gas supply to Nissan Chemical Industries

Inpex Corp <1605.T>:Says it has begun supplying natural gas to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. through the Toyama Line extension of its natural gas trunk pipeline network that travels from Itoigawa City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan to Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, Japan.

JBIC providing roughly 120 billion yen in financing for Japanese consortium - nikkei

: JBIC is providing roughly 120 bln yen ($1.16 bln) in financing for Indonesian liquefied natural gas project taken on by Japanese consortium - Nikkei . JBIC inked a contract thursday with a JV formed by partners including Mitsubishi Corp., Inpex and a member of the JX Holdings Group - Nikkei . Project aims in part to expand LNG production facilities at the Tangguh LNG plant in Eastern Indonesia - Nikkei . Total project costs will apparently run between 800 billion yen and 1 trillion yen - Nikkei Source - http://s.nikkei.com/29lr9tB (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780).

INPEX and MHI conclude memorandum on joint study of technological challenges in the energy sector

Inpex Corp <1605.T>: Says INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. <7011.T> (MHI)jointly announced that they have concluded a memorandum based on an agreement to jointly study solutions for various technological challenges in the energy sector .Says under the auspices of the memorandum, INPEX and MHI plan to jointly establish a working committee and address technological solutions including utilizing the Internet of Things and robot technology to further optimize oil and gas production operations.

INPEX says chairman to resign

INPEX CORP <1605.T>: Says Naoki Kuroda to resign as chairman .Says effective date on June 28.

INPEX amends consolidated full-year outlook and confirms year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

INPEX CORP:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast revised to 1,011,000 million yen from 997,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast revised to 389,000 million yen from 364,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast revised to 379,000 million yen from 375,000 million yen.Net profit forecast revised to 26,000 million yen from 52,000 million yen.Earnings per share revised to 17.80 yen from 35.61 yen.Comments that impairment loss is the main reason for the forecast.Confirmed year-end dividend forecast of 9 yen per share for the FY ended March 2016.

INPEX Signs Natural Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement with Nihonkai Gas

INPEX CORP:Says has signed a Natural Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with NIHONKAI GAS CO., LTD (NIHONKAI GAS).Under the SPA, INPEX will sell natural gas to NIHONKAI GAS starting from Oct. 2016 utilizing the Toyama Line, a natural gas trunk pipeline currently under construction that will extend from Itoigawa City in Niigata Prefecture to Toyama City in Toyama Prefecture.When operational, the Toyama Line will allow the company to stably and efficiently supply natural gas over the long term from its Naoetsu LNG Terminal located in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture to NIHONKAI GAS and other customers located along the pipeline’s route.

INPEX to Sign Heads of Agreement Addressing Participation in the Offshore Mahakam Block, Republic of Indonesia after 2018

INPEX CORP:Says it has made the decision to sign a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with PT Pertamina (Persero) (Pertamina), Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas company and TOTAL E&P Indonesie (TOTAL).Says on the basic principles towards participating in the Offshore Mahakam Block (the Mahakam Block) after 2018.Says INPEX will work in close partnership with TOTAL and, in accordance with the HOA, continue to hold discussions with Pertamina and the Indonesian government authorities with the aim of participating in the the Mahakam Block after 2018.

R&I affirms INPEX 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

INPEX CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.