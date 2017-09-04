Edition:
United Kingdom

Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)

1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,768JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,747
Volume
572,700
Avg. Vol
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Comsys Holdings buys back 553,400 shares for 1.29 bln yen in August
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 974,900 shares for 2.29 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .  Full Article

Comsys Holdings repurchase 1.31 mln shares in August
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10 .Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31.  Full Article

Comsys Holdings plans to repurchase 3.3 mln shares
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings updates full acquisition of TokyoHosoKogyo via share exchange
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.One share of TokyoHosoKogyo's stock will be exchanged with 3,395.35 shares of the company's stock.2,128,883 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings completes share repurchase
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Completed repurchase of 1,767,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 2,999,890,900 yen in total, as of March 23.Previous plan disclosed on Nov. 6, 2015.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings to repurchase shares and to retire treasury shares
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:To repurchase up to 2,500,000 shares, representing 2.22 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 3,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Nov. 9 to March 31, 2016.To retire 4,977,886 shares (3.41 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on Nov. 30.Says the total shares outstanding 141 mln shares after the retirement.  Full Article

COMSYS Holdings to fully acquire Nagano-based company through stock swap
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says the company to fully acquire a Nagano-based company (target company) through stock swap, with effective on Dec. 1.One share of target company's stock will be exchanged with 10 shares of the company's stock.130,000 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Comsys Holdings Corp News

BRIEF-Comsys Holdings updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 482,400 shares for 1.21 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

» More 1721.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials