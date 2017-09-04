Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>:* Says it repurchased 553,400 shares for 1.29 billion yen in total, in August .* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 9.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 974,900 shares for 2.29 billion yen in total as of Aug. 31 .

Comsys Holdings repurchase 1.31 mln shares in August

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T>: Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares for 2.47 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 10 .Says it repurchased 1.31 million shares in total as of Aug. 31.

Comsys Holdings plans to repurchase 3.3 mln shares

Comsys Holdings Corp <1721.T> : Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding . Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017.

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.One share of TokyoHosoKogyo's stock will be exchanged with 3,395.35 shares of the company's stock.2,128,883 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.

COMSYS Holdings completes share repurchase

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Completed repurchase of 1,767,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 2,999,890,900 yen in total, as of March 23.Previous plan disclosed on Nov. 6, 2015.

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says to fully acquire TokyoHosoKogyo through share exchange, with effective date on April 1.

COMSYS Holdings to repurchase shares and to retire treasury shares

COMSYS Holdings Corp:To repurchase up to 2,500,000 shares, representing 2.22 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 3,000,000,000 yen in total.Says repurchase period from Nov. 9 to March 31, 2016.To retire 4,977,886 shares (3.41 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on Nov. 30.Says the total shares outstanding 141 mln shares after the retirement.

COMSYS Holdings to fully acquire Nagano-based company through stock swap

COMSYS Holdings Corp:Says the company to fully acquire a Nagano-based company (target company) through stock swap, with effective on Dec. 1.One share of target company's stock will be exchanged with 10 shares of the company's stock.130,000 shares of the company's stock will be exchanged.