Shimizu adjusts conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

Shimizu Corp <1803.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,342.9 yen per share, from 1,352 yen per share, effective April 1.

Shimizu raises consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Shimizu Corp:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast increased to 1,645,000 million yen from 1,640,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast increased to 94,000 million yen from 81,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 94,500 million yen from 84,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 58,500 million yen from 54,000 million yen.Comments that improvement of profitability the main reasons for the forecast.Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 11 yen per share from 5 yen per share for the FY ended March 2016.

R&I affirms Shimizu Corp’s rating at "A" and rating outlook stable

Shimizu Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A".The rating outlook is stable.

Shimizu announces change of chairman and president

Shimizu Corp:Appoints Yoichi Miyamoto who is the current president of the co, as new chairman of the board.Appoints Kazuyuki Inoue as new president to succeed Yoichi Miyamoto.Changes effective on April 1.

Shimizu raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Shimizu Corp:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast increased to 1,640,000 million yen from 1,600,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast increased to 81,000 million yen from 63,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 84,000 million yen from 64,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 54,000 million yen from 41,000 million yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,613.08 billion yen, net income of 46.02 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that increase in completed construction sales and improved profitability of domestic construction are the main reasons for the forecast.