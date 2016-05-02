Haseko Corp (1808.T)

Haseko Corp:Says the company raised the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast increased to 770,000 million yen from 700,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast increased to 67,000 million yen from 56,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 64,000 million yen from 54,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 45,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 149.70 yen from 116.43 yen.Comments that improved gross profit rate of construction, and an increase in the amount of construction are the main reasons for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.