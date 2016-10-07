Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kajima Corp's April-September revenue is seen up about 15 pct - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kajima Corp is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 65 billion yen ($630 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30 - Nikkei . Kajima Corp's profit for the full year ending March 2017 will likely reach 116 billion yen - Nikkei .Kajima Corp's April-September revenue is seen up about 15% at some 900 billion yen - Nikkei.

Nishimatsu Construction says cancellation of construction contract

Nishimatsu Construction Co Ltd <1820.T>:Says its consortium COJAAL (including the co, Kajima Corp <1812.T>, Taisei Corp <1801.T>, Hazama Ando Corp <1719.T> and another Japan-based co) reached settlement with orderer including to cancle highway construction contract in Algeria.

R&I affirms Kajima Corp’s rating at "A-" and rating outlook positive

Kajima Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the rating on the company at "A-".The rating outlook is positive changed from stable.

Kajima raises consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Kajima Corp:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,720,000 mln yen from 1,700,000 mln yen, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 107,000 mln yen from 57 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 110,000 mln yen from 62,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 70,000 mln yen from 40,000 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 67.42 yen from 38.52 yen.Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 5 yen per share from 3 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.