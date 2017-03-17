Sands China Ltd <1928.HK>: Voluntary announcement entry into an amendment and restatement agreement <1928.HK> . Pursuant to agreement, each consenting lender holding term loans under existing credit agreement agreed to extend maturity of its term loans to May 31, 2022 . Unit, Venetian Macau Ltd, VML Us Finance Llc (Borrower) and VML's other units entered into an amendment and restatement agreement . Agreement entered into with the lenders party thereto and Bank Of China Ltd, Macau branch as administrative agent and collateral agent .

Sands China Ltd:Two officials in the southern Chinese territory of Macau are under investigation for taking bribes and abusing their power as authorities move to stamp out corruption in the world's largest gambling hub - RTRS.Macau's Commission Against Corruption said in a online statement posted on Dec 14 that it had "uncovered bribe-taking by a customs inspector and another case of passive corruption and abuse of power by a Marine and Water Bureau chief." - RTRS.Macau's graft body said the customs inspector had accepted bribes to allow a gambler enter Macau with more cash than legally allowed, while the Marine and Water officer received advantages from a person in charge of a ferry services company - RTRS."According to the investigation results, the chief had also used his powers to help cover up the irregular practices of the ferry services company on many occasions, - RTRS.so the latter could be free from penalties even though its operations did not comply with the instructions and regulations set out by the Marine and Water Bureau." - RTRS.Macau has two main ferry operators, Turbo Jet owned by Shun Tak Holdings 0242.HK, and Cotai Water Jet owned by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China 1928.HK. - RTRS.