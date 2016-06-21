Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sekisui House will work with Frasers Group to open hotel in Tokyo - Nikkei<1928.T>

NIKKEI:Sekisui House Will work with Frasers Group to open hotel in Tokyo in 2020 at cost of $238 million - Nikkei.

Message buys jv from Sekisui House

Message Co Ltd <2400.T>: Says it acquired 49 percent stake in a 51 percent owned jv that engaged in management of senior housing with nursing home services, from Sekisui House Ltd <1928.T> on May 13 .Says it wholly owned the jv after transaction.

Sekisui House Reit to buy trust beneficial rights of properties

Sekisui House Reit Inc <3309.T>: Says the co to acquire trust beneficial rights of three properties located in Japan on May 24 .Says transaction amount is 26.65 billion yen in total.

Sekisui House adjusts conversion price for 2016 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Sekisui House Ltd:Adjusted the conversion price for 2016 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 990.0 yen per share, from 991.1 per share, and effective after Feb. 1.

Sekisui House announces business and capital alliance

Sekisui House Ltd:Signed business alliance with KONOIKE CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. and to cooperate on application of information technology, business and technology development, etc.Signed capital alliance with Osaka-based company that wholly owned KONOIKE CONSTRUCTION.Says to acquire 38,000,000 class III classified preferred shares (to be exchanged to 190,000,000 ordinary shares) and 12,000,000 class A classified preferred shares of the Osaka-based company.To hold 33.3 pct voting rights in the Osaka-based company (including 190,000,000 ordinary shares and 12,000,000 class A classified preferred shares) after transaction, planned on Jan. 27, 2016.Transaction amount its not disclosed.