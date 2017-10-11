Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)
2,041JPY
7:00am BST
¥5 (+0.25%)
¥2,036
¥2,038
¥2,058
¥2,030
504,300
701,995
¥2,058
¥1,467
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nisshin Seifun Group completes share repurchase
Oct 11(Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:Says it completed repurchase of 5.3 million shares of its common stock, for 10 billion yen in total, from May 17 to Oct. 6.Share repurchase plan was announced on May 12. Full Article
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP to acquire shares of Joyous Foods
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC:To acquire 1,302 shares of Joyous Foods from a Tokyo-based company on Jan. 29, 2016, for 1 yen.Joyous Foods to issue 1,302 shares to the company on Jan. 29, 2016 for 3,255 mln yen.To hold 2,604 shares (65.1 pct voting rights) in Joyous Foods after transaction.Transaction amount 3,255 mln yen. Full Article
Nikkei notches 21-year closing high; Kobe Steel sinks for 2nd day
TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share index closed at its highest in 21 years on Wednesday, with gains mainly led by defensive shares, though exporters benefitted from solid global growth.