Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)

2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,041JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥2,036
Open
¥2,038
Day's High
¥2,058
Day's Low
¥2,030
Volume
504,300
Avg. Vol
701,995
52-wk High
¥2,058
52-wk Low
¥1,467

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nisshin Seifun Group completes share repurchase
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11(Reuters) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc <2002.T>:Says it completed repurchase of 5.3 million shares of its common stock, for 10 billion yen in total, from May 17 to Oct. 6.Share repurchase plan was announced on May 12.  Full Article

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP to acquire shares of Joyous Foods
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC:To acquire 1,302 shares of Joyous Foods from a Tokyo-based company on Jan. 29, 2016, for 1 yen.Joyous Foods to issue 1,302 shares to the company on Jan. 29, 2016 for 3,255 mln yen.To hold 2,604 shares (65.1 pct voting rights) in Joyous Foods after transaction.Transaction amount 3,255 mln yen.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

