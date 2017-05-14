AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
AAC Technologies futher clarifies on allegations of dubious accounting
May 15 (Reuters) - Aac Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>:Refers to clarification announcement issued on 11 May 2017 where co denied allegations in a report circulated in investment community.Considers that report's suggestion of co using dubious accounting to overstate and smoothen profits was groundless and misleading.Considers report inaccurate and misleading in alleging a named supplier as a related party of co. Full Article
AAC Technologies says HY revenue of RMB 5.56 bln vs RMB 4.71 bln<2018.HK>
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2018.HK> . HY revenue of RMB 5.56 billion versus RMB 4.71 billion . HY profit attributable RMB 1.35 billion versus RMB 1.25 billion . Says directors have determined that an interim dividend of hk$0.30 per share . Full Article
AAC Technologies posts Qtrly revenue of RMB 2.5 billion<2018.HK>
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc <2018.HK>: Results announcement for the three months ended 31 March 2016 <2018.HK> . Qtrly profit for the period attributable to owners of the company RMB 618.7 million versus RMB 606.2 million . Qtrly revenue RMB 2.5 billion versus RMB 2.30 billion . "Contributions from the high value rf mechanical solutions are expected to increase" . "Expect to grow further in coming quarters" . Full Article
