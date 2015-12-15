Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)

Kotobuki Spirits Co Ltd:Says subsidiary of Meiji Holdings to transfer 100 pct stake in a Japan-based company (target company) that holds by its wholly owned subsidiary, to Kotobuki Spirits Co Ltd.Says target company engaged in manufacturing, sale of cake baked confectionery and purchase and sale of dessert.Transaction amount about 10 mln yen (including advisory cost of about 10 mln yen).Planned effective in Jan. 22, 2016.