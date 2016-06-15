Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NH Foods says business and capital alliance with Hokkaido Milk Products

NH Foods Ltd <2282.T>: Says it planned business and capital alliance with Hokkaido Milk Products Co.，Ltd . Says it to acquire shares (about 20 percent stake) of Hokkaido Milk Products via private placement .Says the co and Hokkaido Milk Products planned to set up a jv for production of yogurt.

NH Foods amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

NH Foods Ltd:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast revised to 1,240,700 million yen from 1,260,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast revised to 46,300 million yen from 43,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast revised to 32,100 million yen from 40,000 million yen.Net profit forecast revised to 21,700 million yen from 27,500 million yen.Earnings per share revised to 106.53 yen from 135.00 yen.Comments that impairment loss is the main reason for the forecast.

NH Foods to set up JV in Malaysia

NH Foods Ltd:To set up a JV in Malaysia named as NHF Manufacturing (Malaysia) Sdn.Bhd., with Lay Hong Berhad in April.JV to be mainly engaged in manufacture, sale and R&D of processed food.Says the company and Lay Hong Berhad to hold a 51 pct stake and a 49 pct stake in JV respectively.

R&I affirms NH Foods's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

NH Foods Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.

NH Foods to buy stake in Lay Hong Berhad

NH Foods Ltd:To buy 8 million shares in a Malaysia-based firm Lay Hong Berhad engaged in chicken farming business, on Jan. 27.To raise stake in the target company to 22.94 pct from 9.09 pct after the transaction.

NH Foods announces business and capital alliance with Lay Hong Berhad

NH Foods Ltd:Forms a business and capital alliance with Lay Hong Berhad on Jan. 8.Says the co to buy a 9.09 pct stake in Lay Hong Berhad for 30.5 million Ringgit.To set up a joint venture in Malaysia, and the co and Lay Hong Berhad to hold a 51 pct and a 49 pct stake in JV respectively.