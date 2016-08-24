China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2319.HK> . HY net profit RMB 1.08 billion versus RMB 1.34 billion a year ago . Dairy industry is facing severe challenges . HY revenue RMB27.26 billion versus RMB 25.56BLN . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:Change of directors and chairman of the board; change of chairman of the nomination committee; and resignation of vice-chairman of the board.Says Ning Gaoning resigned as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Ma Jianping was appointed as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Says Yu Xubo resigned as the vice-chairman of the board with effect from 19 February 2016.