China Mengniu Dairy says HY net profit RMB 1.08 bln<2319.HK>
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd <2319.HK>: Announcement of the interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2319.HK> . HY net profit RMB 1.08 billion versus RMB 1.34 billion a year ago . Dairy industry is facing severe challenges . HY revenue RMB27.26 billion versus RMB 25.56BLN . Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
China Mengniu Dairy announces appointment of chairman of the board
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd:Change of directors and chairman of the board; change of chairman of the nomination committee; and resignation of vice-chairman of the board.Says Ning Gaoning resigned as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Ma Jianping was appointed as a non-executive director of the company and the chairman of the board.Says Yu Xubo resigned as the vice-chairman of the board with effect from 19 February 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei
* China Mengniu Dairy Co will partner with domestic e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to capture untapped dairy demand in rural areas Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2w4eNhj] Further company coverage: