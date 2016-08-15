Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (2382.HK)
129.00HKD
5 Dec 2017
HK$-3.00 (-2.27%)
HK$132.00
HK$129.00
HK$129.00
HK$129.00
88,000
8,130,545
HK$152.60
HK$32.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co says HY net profit increased by about 50.4 pct to RMB465 mln<2382.HK>
Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd <2382.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <2382.HK> . Directors of the company do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2016 increased by approximately 50.4% to approximately RMB465.0 million . Says HY unaudited consolidated revenue RMB 5.91 billion versus RMB4.65 billion . Looking back to the first half of 2016, the global economy recovered moderately . Brexit cast a shadow over the global economy" . China, being the largest smartphone market, has saturated with abundant supply of smartphones" . "Group basically remains positive on its full-year performance just like its attitude held at the beginning of the year" . The United States (the "U.S."), the United Kingdom (the "UK") and other developed economies experienced a slower-than-expected economic recovery" . Full Article
Country Garden and Sunny Optical to join Hang Seng Index
HONG KONG, Nov 10 Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), which makes lenses for smartphone cameras, will join the Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday.