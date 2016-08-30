Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BOC Hong Kong posts HY net profit of HK$ 42.731 billion<2388.HK>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: 2016 interim results announcement <2388.HK> . HY net profit HK$ 42.731 billion versus HK$13.39 billion a year ago . Says board declared an interim dividend of HK$0.545 per ordinary share . Hong kong- HY net operating income before impairment allowances HK$20.745 billion versus HK$20.73 billion a year ago .

BOC Hong Kong enters into acquisition agreements with Bank of China<2388.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: Bochk has entered into the acquisition agreements with Bank of China . Consideration for the proposed Thailand share acquisition is 14.90 bln baht million . Consideration for the proposed Malaysia share acquisition is 2.03 billion rgt . Agreements in relation to the acquisitions of BOC Thailand and of BOC Malaysia, respectively, as part of the restructuring exercise .

Moody's - Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system

Moody's: Deteriorating operating conditions weigh on Hong Kong's banking system . Outlook for the Hong Kong banking system over the next 12-18 months is negative. . Negative outlook for Hong Kong's banking system on expectation that large banks in territory to receive less support from government of Hong Kong .Territory is also set to see gradually rising borrowing costs.

BOC Hong Kong Holdings clarifies on press articles regarding potential acquisitions of certain banking businesses by Co<2388.HK><3988.HK><601988.SS>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: The company is reviewing the business strategies for the banking operations of the company in such asean countries" . No binding agreement with respect to any acquisition or corporate restructuring transaction has been entered into" . Notes there are recent press articles regarding potential acquisitions of certain banking businesses by the company . Says has commenced discussion with Bank of China in respect of the potential restructuring .

BOC Hong Kong Holdings clarifies on media speculation regarding potential asset disposal<2388.HK>

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd <2388.HK>: Company notes recent media speculation with regard to a potential asset disposal by the company . Company is conducting a feasibility study to review its group's business and assets portfolio . No firm decision has been made to proceed with any such transaction" . No binding agreement with respect to any disposal or restructuring transaction has been entered into as at date of this announcement .