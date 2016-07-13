Sapporo Holdings Ltd (2501.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sapporo Holdings likely generated about 2 bln yen in operating profit for 6 months through June - Nikkei
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings likely generated operating profit of some 2 billion yen ($19.1 million) in six months through June - Nikkei . Sapporo Holdings sales probably rose 2% to around 250 bln yen, beer sales increased 6% to 13.23 mln cases in the six months through June - Nikkei .For the full year through December, Sapporo expects a 6% sales increase to 565.4 bln yen, with operating profit jumping 51% to 21.1 bln yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21 pct to 10 bln yen this year - Nikkei
: Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21% to 10 billion yen ($93.7 million) this year - Nikkei .Sapporo Holdings' real estate business sales are on track to rise 9% to 22.8 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei . Full Article
Cox: Japanese beer could use some home-brew
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - At a local Connecticut package store, a six-pack of Sapporo goes for $10.49. For a dollar more, tipplers can take home a half-dozen bottles of Anchor Steam. There's no easy way to explain why one brand deserves a 10 percent premium. Both are brewed domestically, and from venerable producers founded within years of each other, in Hokkaido and San Francisco, respectively. Anchor Steam's ability to charge more, however, may explain why Sapporo plunked down $85 mil