Kirin Holdings to sell Brasil-based unit

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T>:Says it to sell its unit Brasil Kirin Holding SA to Bavaria SA at price of about 77 billion yen and with advisory expense of about 1.5 billion yen.

Kirin Holdings plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for estimated several hundred mln yen - Nikkei

: Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei .Kirin Holdings to create a local unit to take over Mandalay Brewery from Myanmar Economic Holdings - Nikkei.

Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T> : Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Kirin Holdings have concluded capital and business partnership agreement with Brooklyn Brewery . Kirin Holdings- Brooklyn Brewery will issue new shares to Kirin Brewery, and Kirin Brewery will acquire about 24.5 percent stake in Brooklyn Brewery . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Brooklyn Brewery will remain an independent craft beer brewer and no changes to the current management are planned . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd - Co and Brooklyn Brewery will establish a joint venture in Japan around January 2017 . Kirin Holdings- Kirin Brewery and Brooklyn Brewery plan to expand Brooklyn brand into Brazil .Kirin Holdings - joint venture will have planned capital contribution share of 60 percent from Kirin Brewery and 40 percent from Brooklyn Brewery.

R& I affirms Kirin Holdings's rating at "A+" and changes outlook to negative – R& I

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd <2503.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R& I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R& I .R& I changed rating outlook to negative from stable – R& I.

Kirin Holdings will deepen American sales partnership with Anheuser-Busch Inbev - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kirin Holdings will deepen an American sales partnership with Anheuser-Busch Inbev - Nikkei . Kirin Holdings Co Ltd aims to double its beer sales volume in the U.S. by 2021 - Nikkei .Employees of Kirin Brewery of America will be transferred to AB Inbev under new arrangement. They will form a special marketing team for Ichiban - Nikkei.

Kirin Holdings to likely report group operating profit of about 58 bln yen for January-June period - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kirin Holdings will likely report a group operating profit of about 58 billion yen for the January-June period - Nikkei .Kirin Holdings sales apparently dropped 5% to about 1.02 trillion yen for the January-June period- Nikkei.

Kirin Brewery aims to double sales of imported whiskey by 2020 - Nikkei<2503.T>

Nikkei: Kirinh Brewery aims to double sales of imported whiskey by 2020 - Nikkei .

Kirin Holdings amends consolidated full-year outlook and confirms dividend forecast for FY 2015

Kirin Holdings Co Ltd:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending Dec. 2015.Confirmed the revenue at 2,200,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 122,000 million yen from 130,000 million yen.Confirmed the ordinary profit forecast at 119,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 56,000 million yen from 58,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 61.37 yen from 63.56 yen.Comments that performance of subsidiary, investment income and loss, and impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast.Confirmed dividend forecast of 38 yen per share (including mid-year dividend of 19 yen per share) for the FY ending Dec. 2015.