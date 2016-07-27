Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takara Holdings unit to buy Keta Foods Lda on July 27

Takara Holdings Inc <2531.T>:Says its unit Foodex S.A.S. to acquire Portugal-based co Keta Foods, Lda planned on July 27.

Takara Bio unit to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems

Takara Bio <4974.T>:Says its subsidiary Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc. signed a merger agreement to fully acquire WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc at up to $50 million.

Takara Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Takara Holdings Inc:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 12 yen per share from 11 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.

R&I affirms Takara Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

Takara Holdings Inc:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.