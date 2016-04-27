Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)

Kikkoman Corp:Says it plans to sell 6,600,000 shares (27.90 pct stake) of Riken Vitamin to Riken Vitamin for its share buyback.Says it to hold 4.20 pct stake in Riken Vitamin after transaction down from 32.10 pct.

Kikkoman Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 32 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 24.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 24 yen per share.Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 16 yen per share, for the FY ending March 2017.